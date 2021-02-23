'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For Feb 22: Bapuji Agrees To The Separation

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 February 22 episode begins with Bapuji asking Chetan if he agrees with his older brother and wants to separate from the family. Chetan accepts and says even he wants to get out of the house. Gehna, Anant, Baa and Bapuji get shocked. Kanak, Hema and Hiral get excited when finally Chetan and Pankaj burst out on Bapuji.

Anant gets furious and starts blaming Dashrath for the trouble. He accuses the latter of brainwashing his brothers. Dashrath says he has nothing to do with it and leaves. Baa tries to explain Kanak but the latter shuns her off. Chetan and Pankaj tell Bapuji that he has played favourites and they do not want to live with them anymore.

Also Read | 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Feb 19 Written Update: Dashrath brainwashes Chetan & Pankaj

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for February 22

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Gehna requests Kanak, Hema, Chetan and Pankaj to change their decision. She tells them that Anant won't be able to live without them. Anant apologises to Kanak and Hema. He questions Chetann and Pankaj about his fault. They lash out at him.

Listening to Pankaj's hurtful words, Kakaji gets disturbed and slaps the former. He schools him for taking such a cruel decision. Anant requests Pankaj to change his decision but Kanak interrupts. Baa starts sobbing. Bapuji agrees with Pankaj and Chetan and decides to separate the house.

Also Read | 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' written update for Feb 18: Anant is against separation

Bapuji says they will first separate the kitchen. He says from now on everyone will cook their own food and pay for their own bills. Kanak and Pankaj get shocked. Anant tells Pankaj and Chetan that he will always be available whenever they need him and leaves. Gehna follows him.

Anant tries to hide his tears but breaks down in front of Gehna. The latter says they will get the family back together. Anant says he has lost and can't do anything. He holds Gehna and starts crying. Kanak knocks on the door and tells them Bapuji has called everyone for the separation.

Kanak challenges Gehna to stop the separation and makes fun of Anant. Gehna accepts the challenge and says they will stop it. Later on, Bapuji separates the kitchen into three sections. Dasharth leaves and while leaving, Anant and Gehna warn him to stay away from the Desai family.

Also Read | 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' written update Feb 17: Hema's father Dashrath enters

Also Read | 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' written update Feb 16: Gehna becomes Yogya Bahu

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.