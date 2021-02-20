'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Feb 19 Written Update: Dashrath Brainwashes Chetan & Pankaj

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 February 19 episode begins with Gehna preparing for Dashrath to practice his puja. Baa tells Gehna to do it quickly and leave before Anant sees her. Gehna and Baa both feel uneasy and uncomfortable. Gehna sits in the mandir praying for everyone's good health and suddenly Baa screams her name.

Baa also calls out Kanak and Hema. Dashrath, Hema and Sagar get surprised listening to Baa and think if Baapuji was dead. Dashrath suggests Hema see her father-in-law. Sapan checks Baapuji's blood pressure and says he might have not taken his medicines today.

Also Read | 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' written update for Feb 18: Anant is against separation

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for February 19

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, before Gehna could question Kanak and Hema, Baa gets mad at Gehna. She yells at her for not giving him his medicines. Anant gets shocked seeing Baapuji. The latter gets conscious and asks for Gehna. Later on, Gehna questions Kanak but the latter starts yelling at the former.

Anant questions Gehna what was she doing that she forgot giving Baapuji his medicines. Gehna stands there speechless. Kanak and Hema tell Anant she was washing Dashrath's clothes. Anant gets mad at Gehna and starts shouting at her. Anant asks Gehna to decide what's important for her.

Also Read | Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for Feb 15: Will Kanak be able to destroy Gehna?

Later that night, Gehna takes dinner for Baapuji in his room. She apologises for her mistake. Baapuji forgives her and says not to worry. Gehna decides to learn from her mistakes. After Baa and Baapuji sleep, Gehna sits there massaging Baapuji's legs. Anant comes there and asks her to study for her test.

Anant taunts Gehna for doing Dashrath's work the entire day. Dashrath invites Kanak, Hema and their husband to party in his room. While studying Gehna dozes off and Anant gets mad seeing her sleeping. He wakes her up and starts yelling. He tells her to study and stay away from Dashrath.

Anant tells Gehna he is getting a bad feeling from Dashrath and his objectives. Kanak, Hema and Dashrath plan to brainwash Chetan and Pankaj against their family. Hiral overhears their conversation and gets shocked. She sees Gehna coming towards Dashrath's room. Gehna gets surprised seeing everyone party.

Also Read | 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' written update for Feb 11: Who will become the Yogya Bahu?

Also Read | 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' written update for February 10: Anant motivates Gehna

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.