'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For February 10: Anant Motivates Gehna

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 February 10 episode begins with Anant and Gehna baking the cake in the kitchen. The former shares with Gehna that the family's love and affection is everything for him. He says this family is like his heartbeat. He teaches Gehna to bake the cake in the microwave. The latter gets scared remembering the past events but Anant helps her with it.

Anant and Gehna bake an amazing chocolate cake and write, "Happy 30th year of Desai house" on the cake. The next day, Gehna decorates the entire house and starts the day with aarti. Everyone joins Gehna in the mandir. Hema and Kanak wonder what's happening. Gehna goes on to wish a happy house anniversary to Baa and Bapuji.

Also Read | 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' written update for Feb 9: Anant gets mad at Gehna

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for February 10

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Hema and Kanak get shocked that she remembered. Kanak and Hema also wish a happy house anniversary to Baa and Bapuji. Gehna serves sweets to everyone and the kids surprise Baa and Babuji with a small gift. They make a family tree and gift Baa and Babuji.

Later on, Hansa Behen visits the Desai house. She jokes about the past arguments and tries to keep good relations with Baa. When Gehna serves her sweets, the former taunts her asking if she mixed anything in it. Hansa Behen goes on to insult Gehna and Baa in front of the entire family.

Also Read | 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' written update Feb 6: Will Gehna be able to complete the job?

Anant tries to take a stand for Gehna but the latter stops him. Hence, Anant simply leaves and rushes out of his room. Gehna follows him. Hansa again taunts Baa saying Anant has become Gehna's slave. Kakaji taunts back and says he has learned from her as she keeps her husband like one.

Anant gets mad at Gehna for not taking a stand for herself. He motivates him and reminds him how badly people have treated her. Anant tells Gehna that she needs to answer people back who insult her. He also says that anyone who insults her insults him as she is his wife.

Also Read | 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' written update for Feb 8: Gehna lies to Anant

At the party when Gehna gets drinks for everyone, Hema makes the former fall. Gehna starts cleaning the floor and Hansa taunts her again. Kanak says Gehna looks good cleaning the floor. The latter sweetly replies to Kanak that it doesn't matter to her what work it is until it's her own house.

Later on, while finishing up, the dirty cloth falls off her hand and she asks Kanak to pick it up as Gehna has both her hands filled with things. Everyone gets shocked by seeing this. Kakaji also forces Kanak to help Gehna. Kanak picks up the dirty cloth and hands it over to Gehna.

Also Read | Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update February 5: Will Gehna be able to manage expenses

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.