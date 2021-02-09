'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For Feb 8: Gehna Lies To Anant

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 February 8 episode begins with Hema and Kanak switching off the lights so that Gehna is unable to complete her job. However, Gehna finds a way out of her misery, she lights candles and starts working. Hema and Kanak get shocked seeing Gehna's dedication. Kanak gets furious and pledges to spoil Gehna's work.

Kanak and Hema enter the outhouse and start questioning Gehna. She says she wasn't sleepy and so came down to the outhouse to stitch some clothes. Hema and Kanak plot a new plan and ask Gehna to stitch their clothes as well. She gets shocked. Hema asks Gehna to give 1000 rupees for buying kids' stationery.

Also Read | 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' written update Feb 6: Will Gehna be able to complete the job?

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for Feb 8

Before Gehna could say anything, Hema upfront takes the former's purse and removes 1000 rupees. Kanak also tells Gehna not to tell anyone that they made her stitch their clothes. The next day, Hema and Kanak happily walk towards the dining room thinking about Gehna's failure.

Hema and Kanak think that there won't be any breakfast as Gehna was working the entire night. However, they get shocked seeing Gehna serving breakfast to everyone. Kanak tells Sagar to do anything but not let Gehna reach her destination. Sagar goes to the outhouse and tears off the saree.

Also Read | Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update February 5: Will Gehna be able to manage expenses

Gehna starts getting ready to deliver the parcel to Sapna Kaki. She also selects the saree for Anant's friend's reception. Later on, Anant helps him to find a perfect saree for the event. Anant and Gehna share a romantic moment. Anant informs Gehna that they need to go early for the event. Gehna gets worried about the delivery.

Gehna lies to Anant and goes to deliver the clothes. When she reaches there, she gets shocked seeing the torn saree. At home, Sagar tells Kanak what he did with Gehna but it turns out the Sagar spoiled Kanak's saree. Gehna delivers the clothes on time. Sapna Kaki pays her the amount.

When Gehna counts the money, she realises Sapna Kaki gave her an extra 2000 so she returns to the event to give her the money back. Sapna Kaki says she gave her the money for her good work. While leaving, Gehna clashes with Anant. The latter gets shocked by seeing her.

Also Read | 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' written update for Feb 4: Hiral steals cash from Gehna

Also Read | 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' written update for Feb 2: Gehna pleads for forgiveness

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.