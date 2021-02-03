'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For Feb 2: Gehna Pleads For Forgiveness

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 February 2 episode begins with Kanak telling Hema that Gehna will not come to the pandal now. She also says that Gehna must be crying somewhere in the corner of the house. However, to their surprise, Anant walks into the pandal holding Gehna. Kanak, Hema and Baa get surprised. Tia, Bapuji and Kakaji smile seeing Gehna and Anant.

Before entering the pandal, Gehna gets cold feet and stops at the entrance. Anant motivates Gehna to take a stand for herself. Demotivated Gehna says everyone is staring at her and hates her. Anant asks Gehna to look into his eyes and not be bothered by anyone else. The ladies try to stop Gehna from entering but Anant supports the latter.

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Anant stands against all the ladies and asks Gehna to enter the pandal. Gehna enters the pandal and walks towards Devi's statue. Kanak and Hema get shocked seeing Gehna. While Gehna stands near the idol praying, Hiral and Kanak tries to manipulate Baa. Hiral says Anant disrespected Baa and took a stand for Gehna.

Kanak says Gehna has lost her integrity and Anant is blindly supporting her. Kanak, Hiral and Hema brainwash Baa and provoke her against Gehna and Anant. Gehna prays for Anant and her goodwill. She promises to always stand with Anant. When Gehna touches her head to the idol's leg, red sindoor marks are left on her forehead. Tia praises Gehna.

Anant asks Gehna to relax and wait for the good times. He says that one day, Baa will realise who is good and who is bad. He asks Gehna to go home and leaves for the visarjan. Back at home, Baa gets mad at Gehna and says she never wants to see her face. Tia tries to make her understand but Baa doesn't listen to anyone.

Gehna enters the house and falls on Baa's foot. She pleads for forgiveness. Gehna says she won't ever make a mistake. Baa tells Tia to inform Gehna to leave her leg or else she will slap her. Gehna gets up and asks Baa to slap her. She begs for forgiveness. Baa agrees to forgive Gehna if she proves to be an ideal daughter-in-law.

