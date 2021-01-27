'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' written Update Jan 26: Gehna Saves Anant's Life

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 January 26 episode beings with Tia asking Baa to talk about Gehna and her win. Baa stands speechless and gives the mic to Gehna. Tia asks Gehna to say something to Baa. Gehna gets emotional. Bapuji tells Gehna to speak her heart out. The latter sings a song for Baa.

Baa stands in the corner crying. Everyone claps for Gehna. Hearing Gehna's song, Baa also gets emotional and cries. Kakaji goes on the stage and praises Gehna. He asks Tia to take the game forward. Further, Tia announces the next game and it's a game for couples. Radhika gets jealous of Gehna.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for Jan 26

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Gehna asks Anant to become her partner. Anant says he is already on her team. He holds Gehna's hand. Seeing this, Radhika gets jealous. Kanak and Hema also get jealous seeing the couple. The balloon game begins.

Kanak and Bakuda's balloon bursts. Gehna and Anant lead the race. The couple shares a romantic moment during the balloon race. Anant and Gehna reach the first step of the race. Tia asks the first question. She asks who won the recent election in America. Gehna thinks to herself how she will answer these questions. Meanwhile, Anant answers saying, Joe Biden.

The race continues. Tia asks the next question. She asks the former names of Gujarat. No one is able to answer the question. Gehna answers the question and surprises everyone. While everyone is busy in the game, Kanak plots a plan against Gehna. She places a pin on Gehna's track to hurt her.

The race starts again. The pin hurts Gehna but she doesn't react and keeps walking. Seeing Gehna's pain, Anant pulls back and the balloon falls. Gehna gets shocked and faints in pain. Everyone gets shocked. Anant holds her. Baa also gets worried. Anant says Gehna's leg is bleeding.

Tia announces that Gehna and Kanak are running for the final competition. At the same time, a table fan is about to fall on Anant. However, Gehna sees that and saves him. All the ladies praise Gehna. Kanak gets mad at Gehna.

