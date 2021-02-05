'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For Feb 4: Hiral Steals Cash From Gehna

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 February 4 episode begins with Gehna walking into Anant's room with 'kadha'. She tells him to keep drinking 'kadha' until he feels better. Anant agrees and says her 'kadha' seems to be working. Gehna gets mad at Anant for not listening to her and going for the visarjan. She says she knew he would catch a cold and he still didn't listen to her.

Anant apologises to Gehna and says that now onwards he will always listen to her. Listening to Anant, Gehna starts blushing and recalls the moment when the former took a stand for her in front of the entire family. Anant shakes hand with Gehna and the couple share a romantic moment together. Anant leaves for work and Gehna gets back to her household work routine. Gehna decides to manage the money Baa gave her for the housework.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for Feb 4

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Hiral decides to mess with Gehna. She sees the latter counting the money Baa gave her for emergency needs in the house and asks her to get tea for her. In the kitchen, Hema and Kanak plot another plan against Gehna. Kanak destroys the mixer. She tells Hema that now Gehna would have to get a new mixer and this will affect her budget.

Gehna enters the kitchen. Kanak asks her to rest and says Hema and she will make food for everyone. Gehna requests her but Kanak denies it. So the former says she will make tea for Hiral and leave. While Gehna gets tea for Hiral, the latter steals seven thousand rupees from her purse. When Gehna returns, she notices that her cash is missing and doubts Hiral.

The latter gets mad at Gehna for staring and leaves her room. Baa sees Hiral leaving Gehna's room. Baa gives Gehna the file of all bills. She also asks the latter if anything was wrong. Gehna denies but Baa senses trouble. Gehna gets worried about how she will manage everything.

Anant enters the room and asks Gehna if she was fine. The latter asks Anant to buy Baa, Bapuji and kids' medicines. Anant says he will buy them in bulk and they will give him some discount. Gehna gets happy listening to him and gives him three thousand rupees for medicines. Kanak and Hema call Gehna in the kitchen.

They tell her about the broken mixer and asks her to buy a new one online. However, Gehna says it will take days for the mixer to get delivered and the masala needs to be done now. So Gehna starts making the masala manually. While doing so, she wonders about Hiral behaving so absurd earlier.

Later, Hiral makes Gehna lie for her when Sapan sees her in the market. Gehna, Hema and Kanak manually make masala. Kakaji makes Hema and Kanak do the heavy work. Sapan returns home asking about Hiral. The latter returns and says she went to the market for Gehna. Everyone starts questioning Gehna.

