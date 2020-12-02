'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For Dec 1: Gehna Saves Radhika's Life

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 December 1 episode kick starts with Radhika slipping off the terrace. Gehna and Anant try to save her by bringing a rope. In this process of saving Radhika, Gehna gets injured. Hema tells Ma and Bapuji that Radhika is not suitable for Anant and makes them think about it. The boy's family is about to arrive, so they all start making arrangements. Read further to know what happens in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode in detail.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for December 1, 2020

As seen in the previous episode, Radhika slips off the terrace while flying kites because of the oily floor which was a part of Kanak's plan. However, she manages to hold the railing and hangs off the terrace. Anant and Gehna panic as Radhika says that she is slipping and she won't be able to hold onto the railing for long. Anant asks her to try harder but Radhika looks down and gets scared.

Kanak, on the other hand, fumes in anger as her plan fails since she had spilt the oil for Gehna and not Radhika. Anant goes down to get a rope from the storage room while Gehna throws her dupatta at Radhika and asks her to hold onto it till Anant returns. When Anant brings the rope, Gehna moves down to save Radhika. He starts pulling up Radhika first. Kanak starts feeling that Gehna has also fallen down along with Radhika. He tries to bring Gehna back next but her hand slips. At this moment, the title track of Saath Nibhaana Sathiya plays in the background. Radhika and Anant finally manage to bring Gehna back. Radhika and Gehna, worried about it each ask if they're fine.

Bapuji says that Gehna always worries for everyone in the house. Ba and Bapuji ask Radhika how she slipped off the railing when she is about to explain, Kanak distracts them. Sapan says that if the boy's family saw Gehna's brave act, they would want to make her their daughter in law immediately and Hiral gives him a very bad look. Radhika notices that Gehna has injured her and gets worried about her. In the meanwhile, Kanak calls up Sagar to ask him if the work is completed but he mentions that the bus has not arrived yet. She asks him to complete the job and call her back.

Anant and Radhika take Gehna downstairs to put ointment on her wounds. Anant asks Gehna to wash the wound first. Radhika cracks a joke and says that she should first apply salt so it burns. They all laugh while Gehna thinks that Radhika and Anant's pair is very cute. On the other hand, Bapuji and Ba discuss how Gehna and Radhika saved each other's lives. Hema hears them while bringing them tea. She says that Radhika is staying here without permission and is an outsider.

She mentions that if Radhika marries Anant she will take away their only son to Singapore and he will contact them only once in a few months. Bapuji asks Ba to ignore what she says and says that he really likes Radhika as a person. Radhika bandages Gehna's hand and says that she would help Gehna whenever she needs her. She takes kumkum and applies it on her hand saying she will always protect her. Anant rushes in and says that the boy's family is arriving soon. Radhika says that she will get Gehna ready soon. Kanak hopes that she will ruin Gehna's wedding and sends someone a message.

