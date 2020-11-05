'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For Nov 4: Anant's Kind Gesture Towards Gehna

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 episodes air on Star Plus. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode shows Ahem burn Gopi’s picture to forget her. In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Nov 4 episode, fans see everyone at the dining table. Anant suggests Praful create an FD account from the one crore retirement money.

Praful decides to take Anant with him to the bank

Chetan and Pankaj argue as to who will deposit the money. Praful says he will do it himself and asks Anant to tag along. Jamuna tells Praful to discuss Anant's marriage on the way. Anant asks what is the need to rush into marriage. He then asks Gehna to join them at the table. Meanwhile, Gopi kaka asks Ahem to dust the sand off his back. He then asks him to change clothes as he stinks. Ahem Singh Rathore heads to the bathroom to change. Gopi kaka is confused about how he already knows where the bathroom is.

Anant asks Gehna to eat at the dinner table with the family

Gehna gets her cheap steel plate. Kanak serves her rice and dal. Anant observes the difference in their plates and questions the reasoning behind it. He even asks Gehna and Jamuna why she eats separately. Gehna clarifies that it is her mother’s plate and she likes dal chawal, following which Gehna leaves. Kanak expresses that Anant might have hurt Gehna. Anant apologises to her but asks why Gehna would not eat with them.

Gopi decides to tell Jaggi that she is living with Gopi kaka

Gopi kaka asks how Ahem Singh knew where the bathroom was. He says his dad is an astrologer and told him where they are usually located in old houses. Gopi kaka leaves. Ahem Singh, who is Gopi, feels guilty living with another man while being married to Jaggi. Gopi calls Jaggi but he seems busy. Gopi asks him to take care and disconnects the call.

Gopi tries to remind Gopi kaka about their past

Gopi kaka asks Ahem Singh which girl is troubling him. Ahem Singh complains about the girl and Gopi kaka gets Gopi’s flashes. Gopi kaka admits he has been facing similar occurrences with another girl. Gehna sees them talk while Anant approaches her. Ahem Singh says burning someone’s picture erases their memories. Gopi kaka is shocked after seeing Gopi's photo in Ahem Singh’s hand. Gopi thinks about the time when Ahem took a photo of her. Gopi kaka stares at the photo. Gopi tries to hint at the backstory to remind Ahem of the day.

Anant gets Gehna a full meal instead of dal and rice

Anant gives Gehna a full plate of food. Gehna says she cannot eat it. Anant requests her to take it. He tries to go to the outhouse to keep the plate there. Gehna takes the plate and assures him she will eat it. Gopi kaka says he will burn the photo. Gopi gets sad as Gopi kaka burns it. Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 plot for the episode ends with Gehna wishing she could help Gopi.

