'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For November 5: Hema Is Suspicious Of Gopi

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 November 5 episode starts with Gopi being sad. Just as Gehna asks her the reason why Gopi Kaka is so important for her, Gopi says that he’s Ahemji, her first husband. Gehna is confused but Gopi explains to her that five years back, she lost Ahem (her first husband) in an accident. Gehna asks Gopi not to worry and says that she’s very strong. Gehna says that Gopi will get everything she has lost, as God will remember everything. Gehna gives a champa flower to Gopi and asks her to sleep with it. Gehna says that this will show Gopi the correct path when she wakes up. She further tells her that she will be happy if Gopi and Ahem get together again. Gopi says that it is not possible now, as she’s married to someone else. But, she can at least unite Kokila with her son. Read Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update further ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 plot for November 5 episode goes on as Gopi Kaka asks Gopi about how she found out about him. Gopi says that she found out about him with the help of their website. He remarks that it's interesting and asks her to take the water in a lota and pour it on his head. Just as she does it, he throws water on her head. Gopi thinks he has figured out the truth. He touches her hand and throws more water on her head. She looks at him and then leaves from there.

Anant brings Gehna to his room. Just as Gehna looks at the room, she starts cleaning it as it’s very messy. Anant tells her that if she wants to help him, she should find his earpods. Gehna finds the earpods in a second. Then, Anant takes her to look at the stars through the telescope. Surprisingly, Gehna knows that it’s a telescope. She says that her father had once told her about this. Anant says that Gehna’s painting made it dirty. Just as she goes to clean it, he stops her and says that there’s a special solution for it and it isn’t supposed to be cleaned with water. While Anant cleans it, Gehna rushes and continues cleaning his room. After Gehna cleans the room, Anant says “so finally the room is clean now. Shall we look at the stars now?”.

Gopi quietly enters the house. Hema is rehearsing dandiya and doesn’t see Gopi. But, Sagar catches her and sees her. He asks about why her hair is wet. She says that she had gone for a walk in the garden and someone had left the water pipe on. Just as Hema comes there, Gopi says she will go and dry her hair. But, Hema stops Gopi. Stay tuned to know about Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode.

