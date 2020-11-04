'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For Nov 3: Gopi Wins A Wrestling Match

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 November 3 episode kick starts with Gehna and Gopi in the garden. Gehna is seen watering the plants and as soon as Gopi tries to come closer to her, she steps on a thorn. Gopi then sits right down as she gets badly hurt and Gehna leaves the water hose and rushes to help her. Read ahead to know what happened next in the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode:

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update

Gehna then comes and helps Gopi by cleaning her wound and applying a bandage on it. She also mentions to Gopi that now she must rest and advises her to not go out with Kokila. Gopi then takes into consideration that Matarani wants mother and son jodi to meet each other soon and that she must help make this possible anyhow. Gopi then tells Gehna that it is very important for her to go with Kokila and asks if she can help her out. Gehna agrees to help her.

Gopi transforms into Ahem Singh Garodia

The scene then switches to the akhada and fans see entry of Gopi. Gopi is seen sporting a man's outfit and introducing herself as Ahem Singh Garodia. She decides that she will make everyone feel like she is Ahem and only then will she remove the outfit. She has a big plan set in motion.

Ahem Singh Garodia then tells Gopi Kaka that he doesn't want to train with him as he seems to be very dedicated towards some other lady. Gopi Kaka says now that he has let that lady go, his mind is clear. Both shake hands and agree to start the process.

Gopi wins a wrestling match disguised as Ahem

Gopi Kaka and Ahem then plan to start the dangal. As Gopi is disguised in Ahem's avatar, she thinks to herself that it would be very hard to wrestle but takes on the challenge anyway. In the end, Gopi in Ahem's avatar wins the challenge.

Gopi is successful

Then the scene shifts back to the main house and fans see a pooja taking place. The family seems confused about money-related matters. Finally, Gopi Kaka comes and introduces Ahem and Gehna. When he leaves, Gopi thanks Gehna for her help. In the final scene, fans see Gehna serving dinner while Sagar is flirting with her.

