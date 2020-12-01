'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For Nov 30: Radhika Plans A Surprise For Gehna

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 November 30 episode kick starts with Hema blaming Sagar for spoiling her plan to get all the money. On the other hand, Praful gets upset because Gehna will have to leave the house soon after her wedding. Radhika plans a surprise for Gehna and kidnaps her. At the end of the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Radhika will fall in trouble because of Kanak's deadly plan to kill Gehna. Read further to know what happened in detail in the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 November 30 episode.

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 plot for November 30 revolves around Gehna's surprise. However, before that, Hema starts blaming Sagar for spoiling her plans to gain all the money. She starts getting worried that Praful might spend all the money on his daughter Gehna's wedding. However, Sagar assures her that she will get all the property as soon as possible. She tells him that she will not leave him unless she gets her share of the money.

Meanwhile, Jamuna and Praful have a conversation about Gehna's wedding. She starts talking about sarees but notices that Praful isn't paying attention to her. She asks him what he is thinking about. He says that nobody has the habit of doing all the household chores so he gets worried about what will happen once she is gone. Jamuna says that everyone will get used to it eventually. Radhika enters the room and apologises for disturbing them. Praful says that she is a guest at their place thus she shouldn't apologise for the same. She comes to take permission from them to take Gehna away for a while as she has a surprise planned for her.

Radhika plans a surprise for Gehna and falls into trouble

Gehna is busy talking to her plants Champa and Chameli while someone kidnaps her and takes her away. Gehna seems shook and wonders who abducted her. She gets excited and happy when she sees that Radhika made arrangements for kite flying because she loves that activity. Gehna hugs Radhika and thanks her for preparing. Gehna is joined by all the kids and she insists Radhika that she will teach her how to fly a kite. Gehna, Anant, and Radhika are on the terrace while all the others leave.

They have a boys vs girls competition for kite flying where Gehna helps the girls win. Watching everyone happy, Kanak makes a deadly plan for Gehna. She pours oil on the floor so that Gehna can slip and fall off the terrace. However, Radhika gets trapped in the plan and slips down the terrace. The episode ends with Gehna risking her life to save Radhika from falling off the terrace.

