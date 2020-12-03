'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For Dec 2: Sagar Defames Gehna's Image

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 December 2 episode kick starts with Sagar waiting for the groom's family to reach the bus stand. He ruins her image in front of them as per Kanak's plan. Radhika and Tiya help Gehna get ready for the groom's family. Jamuna gives Radhika her favourite jewellery for a day. Groom's family reaches their house and gets upset with Praful and his family. Read further to know what happens in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode in detail.

In the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Sagar waits at the bus stop as instructed by Kanak. As the groom's family gets down the bus, he calls up Kanak and mention's about Praful Desai loudly so the groom's family could hear him. The plan runs smoothly as they hear him and the groom's father asks Sagar if he knows Praful Desai. Sagar informs them that he knows everyone in the house very well. The groom's father tells him that they have come to see Gehna and visit Praful Desai's house. He also asks Sagar what type of girl Gehna is. Sagar asks them if there's some issue with the boy because Gehna is not Praful's real daughter but his maid. He also tells them that during Ram Navmi, they had caught her with a boy.

Meanwhile, Gehna is making Kachori's in the house as Jamuna asked her to make them for Praful and Anant. Radhika enters the kitchen and tells Gehna that she should start getting ready as the groom's family is coming to visit her. She tells her that Praful and Anant wanted to have Kachoris for a long time so she wanted to cook it for them. Radhika tastes a kachori and compliments Gehna for her cooking skills.

Radhika takes Gehna to get her ready. She tells Gehna that she will make her look presentable and gorgeous that the boy would go crazy for her. Tiya jokes and says that Radhika knows exactly how to make men crazy with her beauty like she made Anant go crazy for her. Gehna gets ready in a saree and they all compliment her. Radhika says she'll bring some jewellery from Jamuna so that Gehna could wear it. Tiya again pulls her leg saying she should go to Jamuna more often to get along with her future mother in law.

When Radhika goes to Jamuna's room, she gives Radhika some jewellery. She also shows her a piece of jewellery that her mother in law gave to her and she can wear it for a day. Radhika comes back and asks Gehna to wear some jewellery. Anant tells Gehna that something is missing and he removes the flower from her hair. He tells them that he knows Gehna and she looks prettier when she is simple in her own element.

They all bring Gehna down to the hall and Praful and Jamuna become extremely happy after seeing how pretty Gehna looks. Kanak and Hema fume as they see all of them happy. The boy's family arrives at their place and Praful welcomes them. The boy's father asks Praful who Gehna is and asks why they wanted their son to get married to her. He gets very upset and blames Praful for doing this to them. Desai family seems confused as the father of the groom is angry because Sagar lied to them about Gehna.

