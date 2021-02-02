'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For Feb 1: Anant Supports Gehna

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is a Star Plus drama series mainly serving as sequel to the series Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 plot revolves around the Modi family, who are very rich and live in a mansion. The previous episode showed some of the fallout that took place after Gehna was embarrassed for creating a scene due to being intoxicated at a family function. Here is what happened in the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode.

Also read: 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For January 29: Gehna Goes On A Rant

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for Feb 1

In the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 February 1 episode Kanak shouts at Anant that if he and his wife want a division, they should have one. Baa stands shocked hearing these words, as the rest of them yell at Gehna. Bapuji asks everyone to stop shouting and Baa asks why he's shouting at them instead of Gehna who is responsible for all this. She says Gehna broke her house and she will never forgive her for that and walks away as does everyone else.

Gehna in her room is joined by her husband Anant. Crying, Gehna says she can never leave the house because the entire family was embarrassed because of her, remembering the pandal incident. Anant tells her that none of it is her fault and, that it is the fault of whomever gave Gehna the lassi that contained the bhaang. Kanak asks Pankaj why didn’t he slap his brother for yelling at them while Pankaj asks why did she demand division. As Hema and Chetan enter, Kanak says she did it so that Baa would direct all of her anger at Gehna which she did. They all then plan operation 'batwara' (property division).

Also read: 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For Jan 28: Kanak Gets Gehna Intoxicated

Gehna wonders why everybody hates her and is taken by Anant to join everybody at breakfast. At this, Kanak and the gang stand up saying that they were insulted by Anant and have decided not to eat with the couple. Baa then enters and tells them that it is Gehna who should leave, not them. As the family decides to go to the Pandal visarjan, Paresh goes up to Baa. She says if he has come to advocate for Gehna, then he shouldn’t. He tries to make her understand how the bond of the family is in danger as long as she remains agitated with Gehna, Baa, however, disagrees saying Gehna has already ruined that bond and leaves.

Anant asks Tia where everyone is who tells her that everyone has left for the pandal. Anant looks for Gehna, who is standing in a room folding some clothes remembering the damage she caused while intoxicated. She says she did not join the family as she cannot face them after everything and Anant tells her she must. At the Pandal, the ladies present berate the Modi family talking about how the youngest daughter-in-law does not care about the reputation of the family. As Kanak tells the ladies not to blame Baa since everything is Gehna's fault and that she won't show her face here, Anant walks in holding Gehna's hand leading her inside the Pandal. The rest of the family stands shocked as they make their way. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 plot will continue from this point on in the next episode.

Also read: 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update Jan 27: Kanak Plots Another Plan Against Gehna

Also read: 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' written Update Jan 26: Gehna Saves Anant's Life

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.