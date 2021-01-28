'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update Jan 27: Kanak Plots Another Plan Against Gehna

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 January 27 episode begins with everyone cheering up for Gehna's win. Radhika, Kanak and Hema get jealous of Gehna's win. Kakaji points out that Baa is very happy with Gehna's work and says Gehna has made her feel proud. Kakaji requests Baa to prepare Gehna's favourite Jalebi.

Baa agrees as Gehna says even she wants to help Baa. However, Kanak asks Gehna to go and rest. She says she, Hema and Radhika will do all the work. Hema says she is hungry. Gehna says she had already cooked the lunch and goes to warm it for everyone. But Kanak stops her and asks Gehna to rest.

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Bakuda thinks to himself that Kanak has already plotted some plan against Gehna. Baa thanks Gehna for saving Anant's life and Gehna says she can even die for the family. Gehna requests Tiya to teach her dance as the former gets stressed about the competition.

Initially, Tiya denies it because of Gehna's leg injury. However, the latter forces her to teach. Tiya tries to teach her some steps. Meanwhile, Anant sees Gehna dancing. The former asks Gehna to rest as she has been working the entire day. Anant gets turmeric milk for Gehna and makes her drink the milk in front of him.

Tiya asks Anant to leave as she needed to teach Gehna to dance. Anant finds reasons to talk to Gehna. Tiya kicks him out of the room. Tiya sees Gehna blushing. She pulls her leg and they start the dance practice. In the kitchen, Baa makes Jalebi for everyone.

Kanak requests Baa to get some rest and get ready for the dance competition. Baa leaves. Sagar comes in with some powder. Radhika comes to help Kanak. The latter makes the former to prepare some lassi. Hema takes Radhika outside the kitchen. As they leave, Kanak mixes the powder in one of the glasses.

At the dining table, Bapuji asks for Gehna. Tiya says she is practising. Kanak says she will get her at the table. Kanak forces Gehna to sit and eat with them. Radhika serves lassi to everyone. However, Gehna doesn't drink it. Later, Kanak finds a way and makes Gehna drink it.

