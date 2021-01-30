'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For January 29: Gehna Goes On A Rant

With the increased popularity on social media, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya has returned with a second season. The new season has been brought with a revised plot and has its own share of twists and turns. The previous episode on January 28 showed the dance competition that takes place in the presence of all the ladies in the family. While intoxicated, Gehna wins the dance competition and as Baa comes to hug her and honour her for winning, Gehna falls down, to everyone’s shock. Have a look at what happened in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 January 29 episode.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for January 29

In an intoxicated state, Gehna starts a rant that ends up in shocking everyone. She tells Baa about herself, about how the maid had become the daughter-in-law. In the rant, she says more things which shock baa along with the rest and Kanak thinks that she would now be humiliated in front of everyone. She also ends up taking a jibe and Kanak and tells everyone how arrogantly he treats her. Gehna also talks about he she feels that she does not belong in the family, saying that she is unfit and below the rest of the family members.

Gehna then talks about how the other daughters-in-law come from a rich family and an educated background, unlike her and how she is now without any house that she can call as hers. She even starts apologising to Anant for ruining his life, even though she had no intentions of doing so. With the rant continuing a bit more, Gehna eventually collapses, with Anant rushing to hold her.

Later, Gehna wakes up and remembers the drama that had unfolded on the stage because of her. Radhika gives her lemon juice so that she can recover from the intoxication. Gehna then sees the family upset with her, and Baa looking angrily at her. Even as Gehna tries to walk up to her to apologise, Baa angrily stops her right there. The story will be continuing from this point. This is, in brief, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya written update of the January 29 episode.

