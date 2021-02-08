'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update Feb 6: Will Gehna Be Able To Complete The Job?

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 February 6 episode begins with Gehna requesting Sapna Kaki to give her the job of designing. The latter agrees and says she will pay her 10,000 for this job. Gehna thinks to herself that she needs only 7000 and so she tells Sapna Kaki that she will do the work for 7000.

At home, the delivery guy gets Hema's parcel. Baa asks Hema what she ordered. The latter shows her the saree she ordered online. Seeing the saree, Baa says this must be expensive. Unaware of Kanak's sly plan, Hema says the saree is not at all expensive. Tia checks the bill and says the saree is for 4000.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for Feb 6:

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Hema gets shocked. She says she remembers ordering the saree for 1000. Chetan comes to Hema's rescue and pays for the saree. However, later, he takes away Hema's snacks and says he won't give them to her for a week. Hema gets mad at Kanak for fooling her.

Gehna enters her room with excitement. She sees Anant getting dressed. The latter asks her to suggest a kurta for him. Gehna says the green kurta he is wearing would look nice on him. Anant asks Gehna to select a saree for herself as they need to attend his friend's wedding reception the next day.

While changing his clothes, Anant gets stuck in his kurta and asks Gehna to help him get out of it. Later on, Anant asks Gehna whose purse it is and the latter says it's Hiral's. She goes to Hiral's room to keep her purse. Hiral and Sapan get into an argument and the latter suggests a mutual separation.

Hiral gets scared and thinks that everyone will learn about her affair and she will not get anything from the family's wealth. Gehna overhears their conversation and tries to comfort Hiral. However, the latter asks Gehna to stay out of her life. Hema takes her revenge from Kanak by making her pay for snacks.

Sagar overhears Gehna's conversation with Sapna Kaki and informs about it to Kanak and Hema. Kanak plots another plan against Gehna. She purposely indulges Gehna in kids' project. However, Gehna finishes all her work and gets ready to complete her stitching work. Then, Kanak and Hema switch off the house lights. Will Gehna be able to complete the job?

