'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For Jan 18: Anant Gifts Gehna A New Phone

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 January 19 episode begins with Radhika requesting Bapuji to let her live with them for a couple of days. She tells everyone that her parents have flown back to Singapore and the place she was staying was robbed and vandalized. Listening to helpless Radhika, Baa says she doesn't need to ask for permission and can stay as long as she wishes.

Kanak thinks to herself that Radhika's entry will change everything. She expects Radhika to take Anant with her to Singapore, leaving Gehna alone. Kanak offers Gehna's gift to Radhika that Anant gets for the Pooja. Gehna, Anant, Bapuji and Kakaji get shocked seeing Kanak's behaviour.

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Radhika opens the gift. She sees a lovely saree and says it feels like Anant has got this for her. Anant bluntly replies saying he got that saree for Gehna. Radhika requests Gehna to take back the saree, but the latter asks her to keep it as she likes it more.

At the dining table, Anant asks Bapuji about Baa not being at the dinner table. Bapuji says she doesn't wish to have food made by Gehna. Radhika gets Baa to the dining room. Gehna excitedly serves Baa. Kanak thanks Radhika and says because of her the entire family is having dinner together after a long time.

Anant asks Gehna to join for dinner but because of Kanak's behaviour, the latter makes reasons and denies. Radhika tries to get close to Anant. When Gehna tries to serve the sweet dish to Anant, Radhika says he doesn't like all this. Kakaji takes Gehna's side and serves it to Anant. The latter likes it.

On the other hand, Baa sends Hema with Gehna for the Pooja preparation. Hema and Kanak make another plan to destroy Gehna and Anant's relationship. Anant asks Gehna if she is fine with Radhika staying with them. Anant also gifts Gehna a new mobile phone. The latter gets excited.

Hema calls Gehna to get ready to leave for the pandal. Gehna gets the shawl and leaves. At the pandal, Hema tells all the ladies to take rest and let Gehna do everything. Hema also leaves her alone.

