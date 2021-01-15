'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update January 14: Anant Gets Mad At Gehna

In the last episode of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, the oven blasted and Gehna rushes to the kitchen to help Baa. In the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 January 14 episode, Anant gets mad at Gehna. Read the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update for January 14 to know further.

Also read: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update Jan 13: Anant Walks Out Of His Own Birthday Party

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update Jan 14 –

The oven blast -

Gehna sees the spark of the oven and pulls Baa away from the oven. Later, the oven blasts leaving all the family members worried. Everyone comes to the kitchen hurriedly. Gehna applies cold water on Baa’s hand, where she was injured. Bapuji asks about how the oven blasted.

Kanak blames Gehna -

Kanak blames Gehna by saying that she was using the oven and might have used the wrong setting. Later, Kanak removes the steel plate from the oven and shows everybody. Kanak blames Gehna and asks why she used the oven when she was not aware of how it had to be used.

Also read: 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For January 12: Gehna Prepares A Cake For Anant

Anant gets mad at Gehna -

Everyone takes Baa to the living room. Anant arrives and enquires about what happened to Baa. Kanak tells him that Gehna was using the oven and it had blasted due to her carelessness. Anant gets mad at Gehna and tells her that she must not use the things that she doesn’t know to use.

Gehna starts crying -

Gehna explains by saying that she had kept the correct container in the oven but is not aware of the steel plate. Anant continues to scold at her and asks her to leave. Gehna leaves and stars to cry. Tia goes behind her and asks her not to worry.

Paresh speaks of older times -

The other morning, Bapuji, Paresh and Tia give Anant birthday wishes. Paresh makes a joke by saying that the last time Gehna saved Baa, Anant had thanked her. And this time, when Gehna made a small mistake, Anant forgot all the good things that she had done before.

Also read: 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update Jan 11: Family Members Take A Stand For Gehna

Radhika apologizes to Anant -

Later, Anant sees somebody holding a sorry card. Anant thinks it to be Gehna but Radhika reveals her face. Anant tells her that everything has changed and leaves the scene. Kanak and Hema inform Radhika about Baa’s accident from yesterday. She goes to meet Baa.

Gehna and Radhika bake a cake for Anant -

Meanwhile, Paresh goes to Gehna and asks her to make her mistake right by baking a new cake for Anant. Gehna agrees but says that she would make the cake in a pressure cooker this time. On the other hand, Baa says that Anant’s birthday got spoilt due to Gehna. Radhika assures her that she will be making a special cake for Anant. In the last seen, Gehna and Radhika, both bake a cake for Anant.

Also read: 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update | January 9: Gehna Gets Questioned By Police

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.