'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update January 15: The Family Plays Truth And Dare

In the last episode of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Anant gets mad at Gehna for the oven blast. Later, Gehna and Radhika bake two individual cakes for Anant. In the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 January 15 episode, the family plays truth and dare. Read the show's Written Update for January 15 to know further.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update Jan 15 –

Gehna and Radhika’s cake on the same table -

The episode starts with Gehna coming into the house with the cake and seeing darkness all around. Alpa arrives and asks her to come to one to the living room. Gehna asks Apla to take the cake to the living room. Alpa keeps the cake on the table, beside Radhika’s cake.

Kanak asks Anant to cut the cake -

Anant arrives at the living room along with Baa. Everyone starts to wish him. Baa admits that Anant is celebrating his birthday with his family after years. Anant’s friend asks him about Gehna. Anant tells him that Gehna is busy with some work and will be coming in some time. Kanak asks Anant to cut the cake. On the other hand, she tells Radhika not to worry as Anant will cut the cake that Radhika made for him.

Anant cuts the cake which Gehna made -

Anant looks at both the cakes and cuts the cake which Gehna made for him. This leaves Radhika upset. Kanak asks Alpa to cut the cake into pieces and serve it to the guests. Everybody compliments the cake which Gehna made for Anant. Radhika feels upset and goes to the terrace.

Kanak provokes Radhika against Gehna -

Kanak comes behind Radhika to console her. Radhika says that she thought Anant did not love her but Kanak was the one who gave her hopes and once again Anant insulted Radhika by choosing Gehna over her. Kanak continues to provoke Radhika against Gehna.

Anant apologises to Gehna -

On the other hand, Gehna applies cold water on the burnt part of her body which had happened due to the oven blast. Anant arrives there and applies ointment on the burnt part. Anant apologises to Gehna for his rude behaviour and thanks her for the delicious cake.

Kanak suggests playing a game

Anant arrives back at the party along with Gehna. Radhika comes to Gehna and gives her a sorry card. Later, Kanak suggests playing a game. Baa asks them to play the game while Baa, Bapuji and Paresh do some other work. Pankaj enquires about the game. Radhika says that they will be playing truth and dare.

Radhika sings a song for Anant -

As the game starts, the first bottle spin stops at Pankaj. Pankaj chooses to dare and performs a funny dance with Kanak. The second bottle stops at Radhika. She chooses to dare. Radhika sings a song for Anant.

Gehna fails to give the correct answer -

The third bottle spin stops at Gehna. She chooses truth. Radhika questions her about Anant, but Gehna fails to answer them correctly. A guest asks Gehna about his choice between family or love.

The next spin -

Gehna replies saying that Anant will choose family. Anant says that Gehna is right. The next spin stops at Anant. He chooses to say the truth. Radhika asks Anant who does he love the most among the people present in the room.

