Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update Jan 13: Anant Walks Out Of His Own Birthday Party

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode sees a handful of light-hearted moments being shared by the key cast members, with tensions and wounds of the past looming over them and still intact. The upcoming Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update will see the stage being set for the upcoming chapters in the lives of the respective characters. Read on to know what ensued in the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 January 13 episode.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update:

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 January 13 episode serves as a breather for the audience member as the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 plot has seen a fair share of twists and turns in the very recent past. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode opens with a scene featuring Gehna, who can be seen returning to the kitchen in order to get some important chores done. During her task, she hears a sound which she later deems irrelevant. Moments later, Kanak can be seen contemplating that once the oven blasts, Anant will get mad at Gehna, which serves Kanak and her agendas well.

The next scene sees Radhika decorating the house for Anant’s birthday. Anant can be later seen walking in and being greeted by her upon his arrival. She can be seen expressing that she intends on celebrating his birth anniversary in a special way fashion, but, he mentions that this year it would be different. Later on, the viewers will see Hema dropping a glass, which prompts Pankaj to call Gehna in order to clean it. A hungry Sunny can be seen expressing his desire for food, which Baa offers.

Anant, who still has the events that transpired recently on his mind, makes an attempt to leave but an attempt by Radhika of stopping him puts a temporary halt in the plan. She attempts to hug and get close to him, but this advance is blocked by Anant every single time she tries that. When Anant finally gets a chance, he shares that he only came to apologize to her. He finished his parable by saying that Gehna is his life and he is looking to move on. Anant exits the frame after returning all the gifts. Radhika, while drawing conclusions regarding the current state of their equation, throws the gifts away. Anant, in the next scene, can be seen thinking about what he told Radhika while driving away.

The concluding chapters:

Baa, on the other hand, makes a milkshake for Sunny, but he asks for more sugar. Baa then promptly goes back to the kitchen to add sugar. Gehna walks towards the kitchen to bake the cake but sees the oven blast near Baa and rushes to help her. Everyone at home hears the blast and is visibly shook as a result of it.

