'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For Jan 18: Radhika Returns With A Request

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 January 18 episode begins with Kakaji showering Baa aka Anant's mother with compliments on her kheer. He says that Anant is lucky to have his tiffin filled with mother and wife's love. Kanak and Hema enter the kitchen and inform Baa about committee people waiting for her.

Gehna assures Baa that she will pack the tiffin and give it to Kakaji. Gehna tells Kakaji about how Baa saved her from falling off the stool and even touched her. Kakaji assures that everything will be better soon. Meanwhile, the Pooja Committee tells Kanak to get ready for the dance competition.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update

Baa asks Kanak to get tea for everyone. Hema says Gehna is getting tea and pakoda. Gehna enters the living room with a tray of teacups. The members of the Pooja Committee get shocked seeing Gehna married. When they learn about Gehna getting married to Anant, they insult Baa.

Gehna serves tea to everyone. She defends Baa in front of the entire Pooja Committee. Gehna honours Baa. Everyone gets shocked seeing Gehna. The latter says she made this maid her own daughter and that has not lessened her honour. Bapuji and Kakaji stand there and watch the entire scene.

In the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Bapuji feels proud of Gehna. He says the latter has never spoken for herself but today she stood up for Baa. Listening to Gehna's speech, all the ladies in the Pooja Committee group agree with Gehna. They also suggest her to take part in the dance competition as well.

Baa tries to shift the pooja's responsibility to someone else, but the ladies tell Gehna to take up all the responsibilities. Gehna agrees. She says she will do the job in honour of Baa and Bapuji. Gehna also says she will take part in the dance competition. Kanak suggests that Gehna would also cook for the occasion and decorate as well.

Kakaji takes the tiffin for Anant. The former shares the entire scene with Anant. He also advises him to wish Gehna luck. Anant gets gifts for everyone. He also gets something special for Gehna. When he is about to give Gehna her gift, Radhika arrives there with her bags. She requests if she could stay back for a few days.

