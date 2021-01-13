'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For January 12: Gehna Prepares A Cake For Anant

In the last episode of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, all the family members had taken a stand for Gehna while having food. In the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 January 12 episode, Gehna will be preparing a cake for Anant’s birthday. Read the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update for January 12 to know further.

Also read: 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update Jan 11: Family Members Take A Stand For Gehna

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update January 12

Gehna helps Baa

Baa gathers everyone and asks them about why there is no water in the mansion. Everybody excuses themselves and leaves. Later, Baa asks Kanak and Hema for help but they make excuses and leave too. Gehna helps Baa by getting a bucket full of water. Hema and Kanak also order Gehna to get water for them.

Anant asks Gehna to get water for him

Anant sees Gehna helping everyone and asks her to get water for him too. While she gets water with difficulty, Anant asks her to not carry everyone’s burden on her shoulders. Anant tells everyone to do their chores on their own or help each other.

Also read: 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update | January 9: Gehna Gets Questioned By Police

Anant agrees to celebrate his birthday with Radhika

Later, Anant finds all the gifts that Radhika had got him and recalls the time they were together. Radhika calls him and tells him to meet her at night for his birthday celebration. He agrees to go for the same.

Gehna refuses Tia’s help

The next morning, Baa tells that they would be celebrating Anant’s birthday with a huge party. She asks everyone to help each other to organize the party. Everyone puts all the load on Gehna. She readily accepts all the work that must be done and starts to work. Tia offers to help her but she refuses.

Also read: Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 Written Update Jan 8: Anant Asks Gehna To Go For Shopping

Gehna prepares the cake

Gehna starts to prepare the cake in the oven. Hema and Kanak change the oven settings and put a steel plate in the oven. They aim to blast the oven to take revenge from Gehna. Gehna goes to help Tia to decorate the house and gets busy working. Later, she goes to check on the cake. Kanak can’t wait for the mess to take place and is very happy as Gehna goes towards the kitchen.

Also read: 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update January 7: Anant Is Concerned About Gehna

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.