'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update January 7: Anant Is Concerned About Gehna

In the last episode of Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, Anant slapped Aakash for insulting Gehna at the party. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 January 7 episode starts with Ananta and Gehna heading back home from the party. Read the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update for January 7 to know further.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update Jan 7 –

Anant and Gehna’s drive back home

On the way home, Gehna rethinks about what happened at the party and tells Anant that she should not have come to the party. Anant consoles her and tells her that it was not her mistake and that he should have introduced her to his friends earlier, which he did not do. Gehna tells him that he had to raise his hand on his friend because of her. Later, Anant explains to Gehna that he doesn’t need any friend who does not respect his wife. As they reach home, Anant helps Gehna to unlock her seat belt and asks her to not tell anybody about the incident that happened at the party.

Sagar offers money to the robber

Later, he asks her to get fresh and sleep. On the other hand, Sagar orders the new maid to do her job and gives her money. The maid is surprised as Sagar offered her money to rob his own house. She starts to steal all expensive things and drops a utensil while doing so.

The robber hurts Gehna

Gehna hears the noise and comes to check. She finds the robber and holds her while shouting that there is a robber in the house. Gehna starts to call everybody while Anant hears her and comes to check. The robber takes a knife out, hurts Gehna and escapes away. Anant becomes very concerned towards Gehna and comes towards her hurriedly.

Anant decides to file a complaint

Sagar runs behind the robber helping her to run away while showing Anant that he is trying to catch hold of the robber. Everyone realizes that the robber was the new maid they hired. Anant decides to file a complaint but Kanak stops him by saying that the police would not file his complaint as they had hired the maid without any verification.

Baa gets furious

The other day, Gehna realizes that she does not have any new clothes for going to the temple. She wears her old clothes and goes to the temple. Baa gets furious at her for wearing the same old and dirty clothes at the temple. Gehna feels very bad and starts to cry in her room. Anant notices her crying and asks her the reason behind it. As she explains, Anant tells her that he would buy a new sari for Gehna.

