'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update Jan 11: Family Members Take A Stand For Gehna

In the last episode of Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, Anant had asked Gehna to go shopping where the police questioned her. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 January 11 episode starts with all of the family members on the sitting on the dining table where Kanak says that he would not eat food with them if Gehna sits with them. Read the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update for January 11 to know further.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for January 11

Bapuji has food in the kitchen -

After Kanak says that he would not eat food with Gehna, Pankaj, Hema and Chetan to have the same opinion. Gehna asks Kanak to have dinner on the table and says that she would have dinner in the kitchen. Gehna goes to the kitchen while Anant goes behind her saying that he will also have food with Gehna. Bapuji, Paresh and Tia join Gehna and Anant to have food.

Baa slaps Kanak -

Baa comes to the kitchen and sees them having food. She gets angry and leaves while wondering what is happening in the house. Kanak and Hema provoke Baa about Gehna and Bapuji. Baa slaps Kanak and says that she will handle the matter and Kanak should not interfere.

Kanak regrets to Baa -

Later, Anant explains Gehna that Kanak and Hema don’t consider her of their level so she should study and make herself eligible to their level. On the other hand, Kanak says that she will make Gehna and Baa repay for the slap. Kanak goes to Baa and acts as if she regrets talking bad about Bapuji and interfering in between.

Gehna finds Anant and Radhika’s picture -

While everybody goes to their rooms, Anant asks Gehna to share his cupboard. While Gehna keeps her sari in his cupboard, his wallet falls out. Gehna sees Anant and Radhika’s photo in his wallet. Meanwhile, Kanak and Hema tell Radhika that Anant still loves her and they can help Radhika to get back in his life. On the other hand, Gehna thinks that Anant gave her the right to sleep in his room and share his cupboard but will never be able to give her place in his heart as his heart belongs to Radhika.

