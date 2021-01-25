'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update Jan 23: Gehna Participates In Dance Competition

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 January 23 episode begins with Gehna entering her room. She sees Radhika and Anant laying on the bed together. Anant sees Gehna and gets shocked. He quickly stands and tries to explain the situation to Gehna. Radhika takes over and says she used their washroom as there was no water in her room and everyone else was busy. She says as her feet were wet she slipped and so did Anant along with her. Kanak calls Gehna. The latter leaves the room. Anant gets mad at Radhika and leaves the room too.

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Hema asks Gehna to help Kanak to pin up her saree. Kanak asks Gehna why wasn't she ready yet. Hema asks about Radhika and Gehna spills the truth to Hema and Kanak. The latter takes Gehna to Radhika's room and checks the water. Seeing the water Gehna gets shocked. Earlier, Kanak and Hema suggest Radhika to use Anant and Gehna's washroom. Hema and Kanak try to mind wash Gehna.

The latter starts getting ready for the pooja. When she applies her sindoor, Radhika enters the room. The latter says she is looking for her hairdryer. Gehna gives the dryer. Radhika insists Gehna let her dry her hair. While doing the same, Radhika plays mind games with Gehna. She asks Gehna if she is compatible with Anant. She sugarcoats her words and insults Gehna. The latter gets low but tries to take a stand for herself.

Gehna says she knows she doesn't deserve Anant. She says however, she will try her best to become a person who deserves him. Radhika taunts her saying what if you fail doing it the entire life, Gehna says she won't lose hopes. The latter thanks Radhika for drying her hair. Radhika again taunts her on destiny. Gehna agrees and says if destiny worked Radhika would be married to Anant. Gehna leaves for the pooja and Radhika gets mad.

At the pandal, everyone waits for Gehna. The ladies add Kanak's name in the dance competition. They also force Gehna to participate. Baa puts Gehna's name for the competition. Tiya agrees to teach Gehna dancing. Radhika also enrolls her name for the event.

