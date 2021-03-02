'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update: Gehna Attempts To Retrieve File From Sagar

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 March 1 episode starts with Anant being put behind bars. The constable offers him food and he denies it. Gehna walks to him and he yells at her to go away from there. Constable argues by saying how he can speak so rudely with his wife. Anant says Gehna will now leave unless he eats the food so he eats little and asks her to go from there.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode shows Bapuji, Pankaj, and a lawyer trying to bail Anant. Gehna walks towards the door after Anant yells at her and sees Bapuji there. Bapuji tells her not to feel bad about Anant’s words and asks her to go home. Gehna says she won’t leave without Anant as Baa wants her son back home and she will get him. Bapuji then tells her to wait there and says he will talk to the inspector about the bail.

As he passes through Anant’s cell, he asks him not to worry and assures him everything will be fine soon. Inspector says he cannot approve Anant’s bail without file as it was a case of national security and Bapuji argues his son was innocent. Anant’s lawyer calms him down and says he will try his best to bail him out. Pankaj gets angry and asks what he means by ‘try’, since he is giving him so much money, at least he should give 100% assurance to bail his brother out safely. Gehna listens to the entire conversation and the lawyer says they must retrieve the file or it will get really difficult to bail Anant out. Gehna leaves the police station in search of the file.

Gehna is next seen at Alpa’s house. She accuses Sagar of stealing Anant’s file. Alpa asks how she can say that for certain that he stole the file. Gehna says she could connect the dots as he was missing from the garden and was seen limping. She comes across a liquor bottle. Alpa reveals that her husband drinks alcohol. Gehna recalls the time when she got drunk on the Saraswati pooja day and how she created havoc back then.

She then says to Alpa if she has found a way to get the file back from Sagar and that she will play his own game on him. Gehna calls him and asks to meet her two lanes away from home. He agrees but also wonders why she called him so late at night. Right after that, Tia calls Gehna and asks her where she was. She says she is fine, and that everything will be fine tomorrow, and disconnects the call right away.

When Gehna meets Sagar, she tells him that nobody cared for her in the house except for him and says her family treats her like a servant and she has been unhappy in her marriage with Anant forever. The only time she felt true joy was when she had Bhang and she wants the same happiness today to forget her troubles. She said she knows a place but she is afraid to go there alone and asked her if he could accompany her. Sagar thinks he could take advantage of her after getting her drunk and agrees to it.

He asks her to get on his bike and even though she hated him she gets on the bike to take him to the place where Alpa has hidden a camera. Sagar takes her to a different place and Gehna wonders how she will record his confession video. Sagar plays a song and Gehna serves him alcohol and says that her family has not only done bad to her but also to him and Anant will rot in jail forever.

Meanwhile, Baa is praying for Anant to come home and Paresh assures him nothing would happen to him and Bapuji must be returning with him right now. When Bapuji returns with Pankaj and Chetna, Baa searches for him. Bapuji said they could not get the bail and he will be produced in court tomorrow. Kanak thinks that the real show will start tomorrow when Anant will be sent to jail forever by the judge. She tells Hema they still don’t know where the file was.

Gehna tries to get information about the file from Sagar. She says that if she had the file she would throw it away. Sagar reveals the file is worth crores. She asks her if he knows where the file is. He says he stole it from her cupboard. Inspector informs Anant that if they could not bring the file tomorrow in court then he will have to spend his life in jail. Anant blames Gehna for losing the file and says she must be at a corner crying somewhere.

Gehna asks Sagar how he opened her cupboard and he says that he took the key impressions in the kitchen. Gehna recalls all the incidences and asks him where the file is right now so that they could sell it and keep the money for themselves. Sagar falls asleep.

