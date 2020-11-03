'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For Nov 2: Gopi & Gehna In Trouble

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 November 2 episode starts with scenes of complete chaos in the house. Fans see Hema burning Gehna’s mother’s saree. When Gehna realizes that someone burnt her mother's saree, she starts crying hysterically and recalls that the saree was her mother's only gift. Hema is then seen rejoicing over Gehna's pain. Read ahead to know what happens next in the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update

In the next scene, fans see Piyush and Sanchi ask Gopi to come and play with them. Gopi asks the kids what they want to play and the kids add that they want Gehna to play RamLeela with them. Sanchi then plans to dress up in such a way that no one will understand if she is Sita or Ram in the play. Meanwhile, Gopi wonders if she should tell Kokila about Aham. They soon plan to leave.

Anant comes to help Gehna

Then, fans see Hema enter the scene. She tells Gehna that she must not cross her limits and remember who she is. Gehna is still crying and is trying to salvage her saree. As Hema leaves, Anant notices what Gehna is doing. He sees that her hands are all burnt. Hema then comes back in with water and so does Kanak. Kanak starts scolding Gehna about the fire and she is not able to explain what actually happened.

Anant then helps prevent the fire from spreading and helps Gehna as well. Kanak then starts scolding Anant for helping Gehna and adds that one must not help servants. He also mentions that it might be okay abroad to treat servants the same way as a family member but not in India.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 plot

gehna and Gopi both seem to be in deep waters. In the final scene, fans see Gopi apologize to Kokila who is sleeping as she didn't tell her about Aham. The next day, Gopi is seen praying for everyone's well-being. As she is praying, everyone gets to know that the cheque is of Rs 1 crore and everyone gets happy. The episode ends here.

