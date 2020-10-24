'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Written Update October 23: Sagar Misbehaves With Gehna At Home

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 latest episode shows Sagar misbehave with Gehna. Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 Oct 23 episode begins with Gehna showing Kokila that she is wearing the earrings. Kanak gets angry so Hema shows her the box, which is empty. Kanak hugs Gehna tightly. When everyone leaves Gehna tells Hema that she kept the earrings safely in her bag.

Everyone leaves without Gehna

Kanak tells Gehna to bring clothes in from the terrace before leaving. Gehna goes to the terrace. Kanak and Hema lock her inside and leave. Gehna realises she already picked the clothes. She sees everyone leave. She runs downstairs but the door is locked. Gehna needs to get Praful’s medicines to him. Gehna is shocked when Sagar enters the house. Kanak makes fun of people at the function. Sagar troubles Gehna. He asks her to leave but when she runs, he asks her to take the medicines.

Gehna escapes Sagar

Kanak tells Pankaj and Chetan to find out the cheque amount & stay away from Kokila while doing so. Hema and Kanak whisper to their own partners to grab a larger share. Sagar misbehaves with Gehna. Gehna asks him to stop and calls him bhaiya. She prays to God for help. A temple pot tips over and water pours out. Sagar slips on it and falls. Gehna’s earrings fall off as she runs. Hema tells Urmila that she is to get Praful’s money and leaves.

Gopi gets worried about Gehna's absence

Ahem gets Gopi’s flashes while wrestling and loses focus. He is asked to think of Hanuman Ji and regains focus. Gopi asks Urmila if she has seen Gehna. Urmila says she only sees food. Urmila tells Gopi to find out if Kanak and Hema left Gehna at home. Gehna runs out of the house barefoot. Gehna is unsure what to do with no money or phone to connect to the family. Ahem beats opponents in a wrestling match. Coach congratulates Ahem on his win and physical strength. He asks Ahem to now prove his mental strength and not let a woman be his weakness.

Gehna falls unconscious on the road

Gehna stops when she notices a rag picker nearby and gets scared. She runs away from him but falls down unconscious when she is almost hit by a speeding car. Gopi tells Kokila she will call Gehna and Kokila agrees that she is worried about her too. Hetal asks Kokila if they should tell the Desai family about Gehna’s absence. Kokila says only after the function.

Gopi kaka wonders how he knows Gopi

Kanak and Hema talk about how much money they are about to inherit when Praful is invited on the stage. Praful praises Jamuna and asks her to join him on the stage. Kanak, Pankaj, Hema, and Chetan stop when they realise Praful is not calling them. Kokila gives Kanak, a harsh look. The host is about to give Praful the cheque and all four of them get impatient. Gopi steps out of the function to call Gehna. Ahem, who is Gopi kaka, calls Gopi's name. Gopi turns around. Gopi kaka wonders who she is and why he is so drawn towards Gopi every time he sees her.

