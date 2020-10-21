'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Written Update October 20: Gopi Feeds Ahem His Birthday Cake

‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’ episodes air on Star Plus. ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’ October 20 episode starts with Hema asking Kanak to look outside. Meanwhile, Chetan and Pankaj enquire Praful about how much money he is to get on his retirement. Jamna mentions Kokila and her sons ask who she is. Praful gets a call from his bank and tells everyone his retirement amount will be a surprise.

Gehna admits Kanak made her stand in the heat

Hearing this, his sons leave. Praful and his wife discuss how he plans on giving Gehna a share of the money as she is deserving of it. Gehna recognizes Gopi. Gopi keeps asking why Gehna is standing in such heat. Kokila, Hetal, and Urmila arrive, and Gehna seeks their blessings. Gehna introduces herself & says Praful said they would visit when Kokila asks how she knows them. When asked again, Gehna admits she was heating the water outside. Kokila asks Gehna who asked her to do so and Gehna almost slips out Kanak’s name.

Kanak is forced to do Gehna’s aarti

They proceed to enter the house when Kanak asks Hema to let her do the aarti as she is the elder daughter-in-law. Kanak finishes doing it when Kokila asks her to do so for Gehna as she is the daughter of the family. Kanak tells Hema to do it but Kokila insists on Kanak doing it as she is the elder daughter-in-law. Kanak obeys Kokila and everyone then heads to the temple. Praful introduces his family to Kokila’s and she introduces hers to his. While introducing, Praful mentions that his youngest son is not here yet but will attend the 'jalsa' whereas his two daughters will not make it.

The family gathers to cut Ahem’s cake

The family gathers to cut Ahem’s cake. Kokila asks Gehna to bring the knife & Gopi cuts the cake. Kanak asks Gehna to go to the outhouse. Gopi tears up missing Ahem. Kokila hugs Gopi and cries. Everyone eats the cake when Gopi calls Gehna to give her some. When Praful’s wife says she must have gone to the outhouse, Gopi heads there determined to feed her the cake. Kanak and Hema discuss how Kokila’s arrival is troubling them.

Ahem takes a bite of the cake from Gopi

Gopi enters the dark outhouse and calls for Gehna. She looks for Gehna everywhere but gets no response from her. Gopi sees someone walking towards her. She realises it is Ahem and is stunned. Ahem takes a bite of the cake when Kokila enters the outhouse and turns on the light. Gopi is confused to see Ahem disappear. Kokila repeatedly asks who ate the cake when Gehna is nowhere to be seen. Gopi fumbles upon her words and says he looked like Ahem. Kokila asks if she was daydreaming but Gopi confirms it was Ahem. Kokila tears up. She tells her not to give her false hopes or it will break her heart. Gopi is brought back to reality when Kokila asks her why she is not answering her as to who ate the cake.

