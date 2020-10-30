'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Written Update October 29: Kanak And Hema Add Eggs In Prasad

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode shows Kanak and Hema sabotaging the prasad Gehna makes. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 October 29 episode begins with Hema exercising and Chetan joking around. Kanak arrives and scolds Hema for posting a photo of them eating. Kokila tells Praful that she has never seen Kanak and Hema working. Praful and Jamuna tell her about Kanak and Hema’s jobs.

Praful suggests going to Lal mandir

Praful suggests they go to Lal mandir. Kokila requests they take bhog prasad from home. Jamuna wants to ask Pandit ji if he has a suitable match for Anant. Praful says Kokila must have done the same when Ahem returned home. Kokila gets sad. Gopi comes and is told about the plan. Kokila lists the ‘gopal pak’ prasad’s ingredients.

Kokila lets Gehna make prasad

Gehna remembers Gopi’s need to meet Gopi kaka. She asks if she can make it. Kokila says usually daughters-in-law make it but Kanak’s sari and nails would get spoiled. Kokila tells Gehna that the ingredients & area where it’s made should be pure.

Hema cooks eggs in Desai household

Hema makes eggs in the room. Pankaj and Chetan help get rid of the smell. Kanak scolds Hema for posting about it as eggs are not allowed in the house. Anant knocks on the door. Hema and Kanak hide the eggs. Anant calls them to eat breakfast. They manage to not let him find out about the eggs.

Gehna gets nervous around Anant

Anant and Gehna bump into each other. Gehna gets nervous. She is surprised that Anant knows about Sudarshan chakra. She walks away but encounters Sagar. He harasses her. Gehna runs away to Jamuna. Jamuna asks her why she seems tense. Praful asks her too. Gehna hugs Jamuna and sobs. She fears Sagar but says she misses her father. Jamuna says Praful and Jamuna are her parents. Praful says she should cry it out. He cracks a joke and makes her laugh.

Kanak and Hema sabotage Gehna's prasad

Kanak, Hema and their husbands eat the eggs. Kanak says she will use eggs to break Kokila’s trust in Gehna. They talk about when Kokila’s family will leave. Kanak and Hema go to the kitchen. Gehna comes & Kanak hides. Hema makes her go away and adds 2 eggs into the prasad making it impure.

Gopi worries how she will go to the wrestling arena. Gehna comes and asks if she called her. Gopi tells her no and Gehna leaves. Gopi hopes to find out if Gopi kaka really is Ahem. Kanak and Hema leave before Gehna gets back. Gehna is happy as the prasad is done cooking just how Kokila expected it. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 plot for the episode ends when Kanak gives Gehna a trash bag to throw away that has egg on it. Gehna throws it out and sees Sagar come up behind her.

