'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Written Update Oct 21: Kanak Plans To Steal Gehna's Earrings

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 episodes are being aired on Star Plus. The ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’ Oct 21 episode begins with Gopi telling Kokila that it is Gehna who ate the cake. When Gopi signals her, Gehna agrees. Gopi decides to not give false hope to Kokila. Ahem peeps from behind a wall when Gopi and Kokila leave. ‘

Praful’s gift to Kokila and her family

The family is in the living room when Praful’s wife asks Hetal and Urmila to select any sari they like. Praful says he wants to gift them the saris as it is their first time visiting. He gifts Kokila one which she thanks him for. Gopi and Gehna enter the room. Gopi thanks her for lying for her but Gehna says it is okay. Gopi joins them while getting flashbacks of Ahem.

Chetan will not handle Praful’s finances

Kokila praises Praful for keeping the family together. She tells Praful’s children to take care of them after he retires and asks if Anant will handle their finances when Chetan says he will get the power of attorney. Jamuna assures them Anant will take care of the finances. Gopi asks Gehna to join them. Kanak pretends to have a headache and says she will make herself green tea as Gehna is about to sit. Gehna immediately offers to make it and leaves. Gopi contemplates telling Gehna why she had to lie for her.

Kanak’s jealousy over family jewellery

Kanak reminds Jamuna that she wanted to give everyone jewellery for the function. When Jamuna asks Kokila and others to join, Kanak gets jealous. Hema and Kanak make conversation about how the former left the necklace at her parents’ place that she plans on wearing. Jamuna gives her a new one. Kokila states that a mother-in-law’s gift is precious and is to be kept safe. Kanak chooses a diamond set for herself.

Everyone convinces Gehna to attend the function

Gehna walks in with juice when Jamuna gives her a valuable set of earrings. Kanak gets jealous. Gehna says she will not attend the function and returns the earrings. Gopi and Kokila convince her to join, wearing their lehenga and earrings respectively, and she agrees. Kokila tells Gehna to turn weaknesses into strengths. Urmila says Gehna will look like a star when Kanak plans to not let her go.

Ahem angrily asks Gehna to never allow women in outhouse

Back in her room, Kanak asks Hema to steal the earrings from Gehna. Hesitatingly agreeing, Hema leaves. Pankaj arrives and asks why Kanak seems angry. She mentions Kokila and Gopi being the reason behind it. Gehna goes to the outhouse and prays to God that she can keep the earrings safe. Gopi is confused if she saw Jaggi in the outhouse. Ahem asks Gehna who Gopi is. When Gehna mentions Gopi’s characteristics, Ahem gets flashbacks of his time with Gopi. Ahem loudly interrupts her asking her to never bring anybody else into the outhouse, especially women as he is a brahmachari. Gehna calms Ahem down and goes to bed. Ahem wonders who Gopi ben is.

