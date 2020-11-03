'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2's' Mohammad Nazim Gives Insights Into His Character Preps

Saath Nibhana Saathiya is back with second season, with the lead cast Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Mohammad Nazim, Rupal Patel, Swati Shah and Vandana Vithlanee. In an exclusive interview with Telly Chakkar, Mohammad Nazim opened up about how he prepared for Gopi’s character. The actor would be playing a double role in the show.

Mohammad Nazim said that when he came to know that he is going to play a wrestle in akhada, he got extremely excited. He added that he did face some problems as the gyms were close at that time due to pandemic. Nazim further added that he had to gain around 7 to 8 kgs weight for this role. He added that he had lots of milk, gulab jamuns, bananas and much more. Furthermore, Mohammad Nazim stated that he used to have 6-7 meals a day and drink 5-6 litres of water regularly.

About Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 revolves around a girl Gehna who is the house help of the Desai family. The head of the Desai family is Praful Desai, brother of Kokila Modi. Here, even though Gehna is wrongly treated by the Desai family household, she is kind and patient. Eventually, Anant, Praful’s son starts standing up for Gehna. The first season of the show amassed a huge fan following within a short period of airing on television.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts to Rupal Patel's exit from the show

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has said that she is shocked and unhappy over Rupal Patel’s exit from the show. The actor has also said that the show Saath Nibhana Saathiya is unimaginable without Rupal’s character Kokila being a part of it. The fans of the show, too, were not expecting Rupal Patel’s sudden exit from Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 after one month.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee also stated that she will miss Rupal on the sets of the show and hopes that she will come back. Even though Devoleena is not happy with the senior actor’s decision, she respects it. She also expressed that she will miss the opportunities to learn from Rupal and even the bond that they both shared on and off-screen.

The report also mentions that there are speculations about Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Mohammad Nazim quitting the show this month. They will reportedly take place to let Gehna’s story take the spotlight. This is the reason why Kokila ben’s, Gopi’s and Aham’s characters were introduced for a short period of time.

