'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update | Jan 1: Radhika Asks Anant To Divorce Gehna

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has its viewers hooked because of its plotline. The recent episode of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 was no short of twists and turns. Here's the most recent Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for all.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update

In the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Anant tells Gehna that he went back to Radhika because he loves her very much. Baa gets happy very upon hearing that Anant will finally return to Radhika. Bapuji asks him what is his final decision, to which Anant says that he got a call from Radhika’s doctor and has to go to her. The doctor informed him that Radhika is running a high fever and spent the whole day taking care of her.

When it was time for Anant to come back home, Radhika insists that Anant should divorce Gehna and marry her. But Anant replies that marriage means promising to be with each other forever and to take care of each other. He said that he respects the cultural values he was brought up in. He also went on to say that if he divorces Gehna he will not do justice to the seven pheras he took with her. To this, Radhika replies that her love failed against Gehna’s sindoor.

At home, Bapuji’s younger brother Paresh has come home and is being offered kheer to eat. Paresh playfully taunts that he should maintain his weight and tells Kanak that she should look pretty like Gehna does. This angers Kanak and her sidekicks.

Paresh also goes on to tell Baa that she should leave her anger behind and accept Gehna. He then gifts Gehna a set of golden bangles as shagun and asks Anant to help Gehna put them around her wrists. Anant obliges. The bangles do not sit well with Hema who whispers that Gehna has now become more important than them.

To lighten the environment, Paresh cheers everyone up by saying that they should all go shopping and he will pay the bills. Meantime, Gehna goes into the kitchen to make tea for Paresh. Finding Gehna along there, Kanak holds her hand and twists it to get a better look at the bangles. She also warns Gehna to not even dream of competing with her.

After Baa had angrily walked away to her, Gehna finds her holding her chest in pain. Baa walks out of the room while everybody is ready to leave and tells them that she is feeling intense pain in her chest. When Gehna offers her medicine, Baa asks her to not meddle with her and then collapses holding her chest.

