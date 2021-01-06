Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 Written Update January 5: Baa Asks Gehna To Go To Anant's Office

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Kanak and Hema listen to Baa ordering Gehna that she must go to Anant’s office with a tiffin to which Tia tells Gehna that she will accompany her to the office. Gehna then remembers that Baa told her not to have even a sip of water before Anant finishes his food and then asks Tia to let her go alone to the office. Read further ahead for Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update for January 5.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update Jan 5

Sagar plans to exact revenge from Gehna

As Gehna plans to get ready to meet Anant, Tia helps her with the office address and asks her not to take any help from strangers. As Sagar eavesdrops on their conversation, he plans to set up a fake auto-driver and asks him to take Gehna to a place he decides. Meanwhile, Paresh asks for Gehna but Tia informs him that she went to Anant’s office to which he gets shocked. Bapuji then asks Baa why she sent her as Gehna has never gone out of the house on her own. Pankaj then calms them and states that she will eventually learn when she goes out. Bapuji then worries about Gehna to which Baa says that she wants Gehna to be as competent as her other daughters-in-law. Bapuji tells her that from now on, Gehna will not work alone in the house.

Gehna gets suspicious of the auto-driver

As Gehna is on her way to the office, she realises that she is not on the right track. She then insists that the auto-driver stop but he keeps increasing the speed when Sagar calls him to reach the destination he asked him to. Suddenly, they meet with an accident and when Gehna comes out of the auto, people around her tell her that she was on the wrong way. Sagar then frowns for not being able to exact revenge from Gehna.

Gehna reaches Anant’s office

After Bapuji instructs everyone to work, Kanak informs her team not to listen to his instructions and force Gehna to do all the household work. Meanwhile, Gehna reaches Anant’s office where she is asked to wait outside and the peon goes inside and informs Anant that his maid has brought him food. Anant then sees Gehna and asks why she came and who asked her to come. She then asks him to have food as Baa wouldn't eat until he does. Meanwhile, Anant’s friend comes and tastes the food and addresses Gehna as his maid but Anant stays silent.

