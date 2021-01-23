'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update Jan 22: Anant Helps Gehna In Pandal Decoration

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 January 22 episode begins with Anant showing Gehna's phone recording to the family. He says this recorded video will reveal the real culprit. Hema and Sagar get scared. The former tries to apologise to Baa and Bapuji, but Kanak stops her.

Bapuji says whoever did this to Gehna will have to pay for his sins. The former also says that due to the darkness, they can't see the man in the video. Hema, Kanak and Sagar take a breath of relief. Furious Anant announces that whoever tried to harm Gehna will have to pay for his doings.

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Anant and Gehna come closer to each other. The former forces Gehna to rest and do the pandal's work later. He makes her sleep on the bed. After putting Gehna to sleep, Anant lies down on the sofa. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Sagar, Kanak and Hema celebrate the success of their plan.

Back at Anant and Gehna's bedroom, the latter sneaks out after the former falls asleep. Anant wakes up and starts looking for Gehna. He figures out she could be at the pandal. Gehna starts preparing for the pooja. She starts cleaning and decorating the pandal. Anant reaches there to help her.

Anant asks her why she didn't listen to him. The latter says she wasn't sleepy. Anant and Gehna start decorating the pandal. Gehna asks Anant to teach her to use the phone for the pooja. She also requests him to make coffee for her. She says she never drank his coffee and would like to try it now.

The next day in the morning, everyone gets surprised seeing the pandal. All the ladies apologise to Baa for their bad behaviour and praise Gehna for her work. Baa tells Anant to asks Gehna to rest. She says Kanak will do all the work today. Furious Kanak tries to take a dig at Gehna. However, Anant comes to her rescue.

Kanak gives Gehna 500 rs and insults her. Anant watches everything and warns her. He tells Gehna to take a stand for herself. Anant gets coffee for Gehna. Radhika comes out from Anant and Gehna's washroom. The former trips over Radhika and they fall on the bed. Gehna gets shocking seeing this.

