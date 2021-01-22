'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For Jan 21: Anant Saves Gehna From Burning

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 January 21 episode begins with Gehna trying to shut down the fire cast in the pandal. The entire Desai family reaches the pandal. Anant tries to call out Gehna and get her out of the fire. The increasing fire gets hold of Gehna's saree.

Anant jumps into the fire with a shawl to save Gehna. He shouts at her for getting inside the burning pandal. Gehna sees a huge firing decoration falling on Anant. She pulls him back and the couple falls aside in the garden. Anant asks Gehna if she was alright.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Anant saves Gehna from the burning pandal. Baa hugs Anant tightly and starts crying. He also gets concerned about Gehna but doesn't express it. Radhika asks Gehna if she was fine. Kanak and Hema try to add more to the fire.

Kanak wonders what will happen about the pooja. Bapuji gets mad at Kanak. Kanak asks Gehna how the fire started and if she was in the pandal, the entire time. All the ladies come and start asking questions to Gehna. One of the ladies says Gehna lighted the candle of good luck.

Kanak says Gehna lit the candle and huge bad luck happened. Kanak and Hema start blaming Gehna for the accident. The ladies also complain to Baa. Gehna apologises to Baa. However, Anant takes Gehna's side and tells her not to feel sorry as it wasn't her fault. He gets mad at Kanak.

Gehna explains what happened. She mentions about a strange man who asked her to find the light switch. Hema gets scared. Anant says someone started the fire on purpose. He starts looking for the decoration workers. He finds them sleeping drunk at the back.

Anant figures out that the fire was cast on purpose and makes his agenda to find the person. Kanak says he is simply overthinking. The ladies worry about the pooja. They blame the Desai family. Gehna takes the responsibility to carry out the pooja.

Anant goes to the deep to find out who cast the fire. When everyone returns, he announces that in some time they all will know who did this with Gehna. Hema and Kanak get shocked. He says Gehna's phone will help them. Anant says whoever did this threw Gehna's phone but didn't know the recording was turned on.

