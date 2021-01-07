'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Written Update January 6: Anant Accepts Gehna As His Wife

In the last episode of Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, Baa asked Gehna to go to Anant's office for giving him food. In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 January 6 episode Anant accepts Gehna as his wife and regrets for lying to his friend about Gehna. Read ahead for Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update for January 6.

Also read: Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 Written Update January 5: Baa Asks Gehna To Go To Anant's Office

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update Jan 6 -

Gehna does the aarti

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode begins with Anant and Vijay assuming Gehna to be a maid while she leaves the room. As she reaches home, Kanak tells her to cook food. Paresh stops Gehna from cooking and orders Kanak and Hema to cook as Gehna must prepare for the aarti. After the Aarti, Genha gives the prasad to Jamuna which she refuses to accept. This hurts Gehna.

Also read: 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Written Update Dec 30: Anant Calls Gehna His Wife

Tia becomes suspicious

Later, Tia asks Gehna about her visit to Anant’s office and asks her if Anant introduced her to his colleagues. Gehna tries to change the topic and goes to get Tia some food. Tia understands that Gehna is changing the topic and she decides to Ask Anant about the same once he would return from the office. On the other hand, Anant is still in office trying to finish his work while his friend tells him to attend a party with Radhika. Anant refuses to attend the party but his friend forces him.

A new entry in the mansion

A beggar like a lady enters Desai mansion asking for water and Gehna gives her water after seeing her condition. Praful starts inquiring about who the lady is and she says that her husband has left her and she has been searching for work for three days. Praful offers her to work at the Desai mansion and she agrees to do so.

Also read: 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Written Update December 8: Anant Proposes To Gehna By Mistake

Praful hires the lady

Hema suggests that Praful should not hire a strange person for working at the mansion. The lady asks them to give her a chance to prove her honesty. Praful hires her and Pankaj discusses her salary. Gehna helps the lady to get back on her feet and asks Alka to give her food.

Anant’s regret

Anant got back home. He tells Pares that he is regretting not letting his friend know about Gehna. He says that he could not understand why he was silent about his wife. He feels sad and says that if he could not respect his wife, nobody else would do so. He decides that he would not attend the reunion party while Paresh explains to him that he should attend the party with Gehna as a chance to make his mistake right. Later, Anant goes to the party with Gehna and introduces her as his wife. Aakash insults Gehna and mocks Anant for marrying Gehna over Radhika. Anant slaps Aakash.

Also read: 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Written Update | December 7: Hema Tries To Teach Gehna A Lesson

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.