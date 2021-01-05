'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update January 4: Anant Gets A New Job

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 January 4 episode, Anant and Gehna share a moment on the terrace. Sagar tries to harras Gehna but she slaps him and runs away. Meanwhile, Anant informs that he got a job in the Singapore company and everyone celebrates. Gehna has to cook breakfast for him, but Hema and Kanak make her clean their room. Anant leaves without having breakfast and Baa yells at Gehna. Read Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update of the episode to know more in detail.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for January 4

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode kickstart with Anant and Gehna accidentally falling on each other on the terrace. Her 'mangalsutra' gets stuck in his button and she tries to loosen it up. Sagar watches them have a moment and fumes with anger. Tia enters the terrace, but after seeing them with each other leaves immediately. On the other hand, Sagar enters Gehna's room and fixes a camera in her bathroom. Gehna enters the bathroom and panics after seeing Sagar there. Sagar talks to her lustfully but she slaps him and runs outside her room.

Also Read | 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update | Jan 1: Radhika Asks Anant To Divorce Gehna

Gehna runs to the temple in the house and asks god how did she get so much courage to slap him. Paresh walks in tells her that every woman has a goddess inside her who makes sure nothing wrong happens. And women who have sindoor in their hairline have immense power and courage to stand up for themselves.

Meanwhile, Anant informs the family that the Singapore company has offered him a job and he will have to join immediately. Everyone rejoices while Baa is worried that her son might have to go away from her. Anant informs her that they offered him a job in their Surat branch and she need not worry. Baa changes the topic and tells everyone their daughter-in-law has turned out to be auspicious for the family. Kanak and her team start worrying as she wanted to send him away from Baa and Bapuji but now she won't be able to do so.

Also Read | 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update December 29: Gehna Or Radhika - Who Will Win?

Anant asks Alpa to cook breakfast for him as soon as possible. Gehna decides that she will cook breakfast for him as it is a very auspicious day. Baa asks Tia why is Gehna wearing an old saree. Tia finds out that Hema has taken away Gehna's new sarees and all her wedding gifts. Tia asks Hema to return them back to Gehna. Kanak tells her that Gehna was always a maid of the house and she does not deserve to wear expensive sarees like them. Tia somehow manages to convince Hema to return them back to Gehna and asks Gehna to come inside the room. Hema angrily hands them over to Gehna.

Kanak asks Gehna to clean her and Hema's room. Gehna tells them that she has to take a shower and cook breakfast for Anant so she will clean the rooms soon after that. Kanak denies and asks her to clean it right away. Gehna keeps staring at the clock and starts cleaning the room. As soon as she's done, she informs Hema about the same. However, Hema calls the kids in the room and drops all their toys around the room. She tells Gehna to clean the room as the kids dropped the toys. The kids tell Gehna that Hema lied to her but Gehna starts cleaning it again.

Also Read | 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update December 28: Anant Gifts A Saree To Gehna

Anant gets ready for work and asks Alpa to serve him breakfast. Alpa tells him that Gehna was supposed to make breakfast but she is caught up in something else. Anant tells Baa that he is leaving now since he has to reach office on time. Gehna, on the other hand, comes to the kitchen and asks Alpa to bring her the Dhokla batter. Alpa tells her that Anant has already left for office without having breakfast. Baa fumes with anger and yells at Gehna for not preparing breakfast for her husband.

Alpa informs Baa that Gehna was asked to clean Kanak and Hema's room which is why she could not cook. Tia tells Baa that Kanak and Hema delayed Gehna's work and asked Baa to forgive Gehna. Baa tells her that whoever let Anant go to work without having breakfast should take it to his office. Tia tells Baa that Gehna has never left the house ever. Baa tells her that it is her final word and Gehna should do it.

Also Read | 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update Dec 22, 2020: Radhika Requests Anant To Confess

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.