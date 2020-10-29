'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Written Update October 28: Gehna Tells Gopi About Gopi Kaka

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode shows Gopi realising Gopi kaka might be Ahem. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 October 28 episode begins with Gopi searching for Gopi Kaka’s belongings. She wants to prove Gopi Kaka is Ahem. She looks in his cupboard. Ahem’s ring is visible behind Gopi. A flashback shows when Gopi gifted Ahem his ring. Gopi asked him to always keep the ring with him as it represents their love and togetherness.

Kokila tells Kanak to take her sandals off herself

Kokila and Anant stop Gehna. She says Kanak’s back is hurting. Kokila tells Kanak to take her sandals off herself. Gehna defends Kanak saying she wanted to help. Praful tells Pankaj he will give him the money to get Kanak’s back pain checked. Kokila gives Kanak a harsh look as she leaves.

Kanak splashes mud over Gehna's face and insults her

Kanak splashes mud all over Gehna. Gehna removes her sandals. Kanak says Kokila’s words felt like a slap on her face. She says Gehna’s worth is like the mud. She reminds her she sent the earrings in the cake and leaves. Gehna reminds herself of the family’s love & ups and downs are a part of it. The family waits for Gehna. Gehna tells Jamuna she kept the aarti ready for Anant’s arrival. Jamuna praises her. Kokila taunts Kanak and Hema. She reminds them Gehna is not irresponsible.

Gopi looks for a hint that Gopi kaka is actually Ahem

Gopi trips and falls. By mistake, the ring falls too. Gopi sits on the bed. She notices a page and wonders if it’s a letter. Jamuna does Anant’s aarti and everyone welcomes him home. Kanak signals Gehna to leave. Gopi reads the letter. Ahem wrote that he has left and thieves reside in the house. Gopi starts crying. Gehna arrives and Gopi asks who lives with her. She begs her. Gehna shows her a photo of Gopi kaka.

Gehna tells Gopi how she found Gopi Kaka in the river, 5 years ago

Gopi asks where Gopi kaka belongs from. Gehna says she does not know. She explains they found him drowning in the river. Gehna is seen saving Ahem from drowning. Gopi asks if this happened 5 years back & Gehna agrees. Gopi is shocked. She remembers the news of his death. Gopi asks Gehna to let her meet him. Gehna tells her she can meet him at the wrestling ring on Tuesday. Gopi thanks her.

Kokila asks Gopi to be honest with her if something was bothering her

Jamuna and Anant go to his room. Jamuna says Gehna set up everything properly. Kokila asks where Gopi was. Gopi avoids her. Kokila says it has taken them years to form a mother-daughter bond & to share her thoughts with her. She reminds her to call Jaggi back. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 plot of October 28 episode ends with Gopi worrying over how to tell everyone if Gopi Kaka turns out to be Ahem.

