'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update Oct 27: Gehna Finds Earrings In Cake

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode shows Gehna finding the earrings. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 October 27 episode begins with Kanak seeing the waiters distribute the cake. She thinks that she must find the piece with the earrings before Gehna does. Hema tells Kanak that whoever coughs while eating has the piece with the earrings. Urmila begins coughing.

Praful tells Anant who Gehna really is

Urmila spits out a cherry on Hema and apologises. Kanak & Hema walk away. Kokila asks Urmila why they showed her such concern. Urmila says they only bond over food. Praful receives a gift from an ex-colleague. He asks Gehna to keep it in the car. Anant asks Praful as to what Gehna’s story is. Praful explains that he was posted in Sasad Gaon. Gehna was the daughter of Jagdish, a caretaker of the guest house in which he stayed there. Praful encountered some goons via bank work and denied their bribe. Goons tried to stab Praful but Jagdish bore the stabbing. He passed away. Praful said Gopi Kaka also lived with them. He brought them home after a while.

Gehna finds the earrings

Outside, Gehna tries to keep the gift in the car. She hears footsteps & hopes its not Sagar. Anant arrives and says she must be embarrassed. He says he too lost his passport once. Anant gives her some cake & leaves. Gehna offers the cake to lord Ganesh and says thanks to theLord for the love that Praful's family showers her with. A mouse comes and eats the cake. Gehna notices her earrings in the cake and thanks god.

Kokila confused about Gopi

Kokila asks Gopi why she seems worried. Gopi thinks about Ahem. She says it’s because Jaggi has not called. Chetan and Pankaj ask Praful how much money he received. They wait for Anant. But Anant comes & says he will talk about it at home. Kanak is displeased.

Gehna shows Kokila the earrings

Gehna runs in happily. Kanak asks where she found the earrings. She says it was in the cake. Kanak says she knew that. Kanak cleans the earrings on Gehna’s lehenga. Gehna shows Kokila the earrings. Kokila tells Gehna to be more careful but that she made her proud. Kokila requests Praful & Jamuna to keep some of the money for Gehna. Kanak and Hema rage in anger. Kanak says she will do something before reaching home. Everyone leaves.

Kanak tries to make Gehna remove her dirty shoes

Gopi asks God for a signal about Ahem. Kokila asks her what she is thinking about. Gopi says she is just getting some fresh air outside. Kanak steps in the mud. She asks Gehna to remove her dirty sandals. Gehna obeys her and bends down. Kokila interrupts and everyone sees them. The Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 plot for the episode ends with Anant asking Kanak why she is making Gehna remove her muddy shoes.

