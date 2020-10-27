Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update Oct 26: Kokila Finds Out Gehna Lost Her Earrings

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode shows Kokila finding out that Gehna lost the earrings. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Oct 26 episode starts off with Kanak and Hema discuss that there will be a big family drama when everyone finds out Gehna has lost the earrings. Kanak asks Hema to keep the earrings safe. Both hide when Anant brings Kokila into the kitchen. Anant shows her a sugarless & eggless cake and says it’s a surprise for his parents.

Also Read: 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Written Update October 23: Sagar Misbehaves With Gehna At Home

Kanak and Hema get caught

Kokila says she is sure they will love it. Anant says he is happy to have finally met Kokila. Hema sneezes and Kokila is shocked to see them appear from behind the pillar. She asks what they were doing. Hema gets scared. Gehna goes outside looking for earrings. Hema drops the earrings in the cake. She says she went looking for food. Anant says there is no reason to be afraid. Hema shows empty hands and Kanak realises she lost the earrings again.

Also Read: 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Written Update October 22: Anant Heads To Gujrat To Meet Family

Gopi tries to see Ahem's tattoo

Gopi asks Ahem to help her stand up. Ahem offers her his towel. Gopi tries to see his tattoo but Ahem goes away. Gehna helps Gopi up. Gopi says they just bumped into each other. She contemplates asking Gehna who the man was.

Also Read: 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Written Update Oct 21: Kanak Plans To Steal Gehna's Earrings

Kokila finds out the Gehna lost her earrings

Meanwhile, Pankaj & Chetan try to find out the cheque amount but fail. Kanak and Hema try to look for the earrings in a garbage bag. Kokila calls for Gopi. Gopi tells Gehna to not tell Kokila about her pain. Kokila asks Gehna about where Gopi is. Kanak arrives and asks if Gehna found her earrings. Kokila is shocked. Kanak says Kokila should not have given Gehna such a big responsibility. Kokila tells them to first be responsible themselves referring to Praful and Jamuna’s anniversary.

Also Read: 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Written Update October 20: Gopi Feeds Ahem His Birthday Cake

Kokila asks Gehna to find the earrings

Gehna tells them Sagar came when they left the house. Gehna says she ran away. Kokila asks her why. Gehna stutters when Anant says she ran to get the medicines to Praful. He asks everyone to join the cake cutting ceremony. Kokila expresses her disappointment and asks Gehna to find the earrings. Everyone leaves and Gehna asks god to help her find them.

Praful and Jamuna cut their cake. Praful is given his cheque. He gives it to Jamuna and she returns it to him. Their sons and their wives get disappointed. The episode ends when Kanak spots the earrings in the cake while a waiter is cutting pieces out.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.