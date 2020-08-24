'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' Cast's Net Worth Is A Quite Huge "rashi" Of Money; See Details

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya was an Indian television drama series which enjoyed a huge viewership between 2010 till 2017. The story of the show started with two female cousins (Rashi and Gopi) who have contradictory personalities. They get married into the same family and their respective husbands have contradictory personalities from the wives.

The series showed how Rashi tries to win over the family by making Gopi look bad and getting her into trouble all the time. As the show progresses, the two have to overcome a lot of difficulties and in the end, Rashi dies trying to save Gopi. Here are the details about the net worth of the actors from the show. Read on.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya cast's net worth

Rupal Patel

Rupal Patel portrayed the character of Kokila in the series. She was also seen in serials like Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Manmohini and Shagun. According to trendcelebsnow.com, the net worth of Rupal Patel is between Rs 7 crores and Rs 37 crores.

Giaa Manek

Giaa Manek was seen as Gopi Aham Modi also known as Gopi Bahu in the series. She has also been featured in shows like Jeannie Aur Juju, Manmohini, Badi Dooooor Se Aaye Hain and Na Ghar Ke Na Ghaat Ke. According to Topplanetinfo.com, Giaa Manek’s net worth is over Rs 7 crores.

Rucha Hasabnis

Rucha Hasabnis portrayed the role of Rashi Jigar Modi in the show. She has been seen in Chaar Choughi, a Marathi series before she was cast in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. According to trendscelebsnow.com, Rucha’s net worth is between $1 million and $5 million, which means it is between Rs 7 crore and over Rs 37 crores.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devoleena Bhattacharjee replaced Jiaa Manek in the show and portrayed the role of Gopi bahu. She has appeared in several other shows like Sawaare Sabke Sapne…Preeto, Tere Sheher Mein and Chandrakanta. According to topplanetinfo.com, the estimated net worth of Devoleena is 41 million, which is around Rs 7 crores.

'Woh Rashi Thi' viral rap song

Recently, the cast of the show started trending after a rap song Woh Rashi Thi by music producer Yashraj Mukhate went viral on social media. Yashraj Mukhate added and changed some notes in the background and transformed the other ‘serious’ dialogue into a fun rap song. In the song and video, Kokilaben (the disciplined and strict mother-in-law) is seen scolding Gopi bahu and exposing Rashi for having done something mischievous to make Gopi look bad. Listen to the song below.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Pic credits: Rupal fanpage, Rucha, Devoleena and Giaa Instagram

