'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2': Akanksha Juneja Says She Feels Sad As Rupal Patel Leaves

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 has been garnering massive attention since its return with season 2. The second season has grabbed good numbers on the TRP list after it started airing on October 19, 2020. However, Rupal Patel, who plays the infamous Kokilaben is to leave the show soon and Akanksha Juneja has expressed how feels about her exit. Read on to know more details:

Rupal Patel to leave SNS2, Akanksha Juneja says she feels sad

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 is attracting attention from viewers as they are enjoyed the new story of Gopi Bahu and Kokilaben. The show has been receiving a good number on the TRP lists since it started airing on the 19th of October, 2020. Characters played by Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rupal Patel, Mohammad Nazim have been massively popular among the viewers. This season is based around the characters of Gehna and Anant, which are being played by Sneha Jain and Harsh Nagar, respectively; and yet the highlight of the season is still the old characters of Gopi Bahu, Kokilaben, and Ahem Modi.

Rupal Patel recently shot for the last episode that she will be seen in and will soon be bidding adieu to the show. Similarly, it is also reported that Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Mohammed Nazim are to be leaving the show soon. Akanksha Juneja, who plays the role of Kanak Desai, recently in an interview with SpotBoye, revealed that she will miss the cast of season 1.

Akanksha said in her interview that she is sad about Rupal Patel wrapping up her role and part in the second season and that she will miss all the cast members from the previous season. She also said that they had a great time together. Although some of the earlier reports say that Akanksha had issues with the production team of the show as they chose to pay a great amount of attention to Rupal and Devoleena, Akanksha had denied these claims.

Rupal had earlier spoken about her exit from the show. She said that the makers had pre-decided everything and that she is leaving the show on positive terms with the team. She added that she is a National School of Drama graduate 'with over 20 years of experience and doesn’t need to do such small roles'. However, she said, she only did this to show gratitude to her audience, the show, and the channel.

