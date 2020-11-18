'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Written Update November 17: Anant Questions & Warns Sagar

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode shows Kanak inviting Jaggi to dandiya raas night and Anant questioning Sagar. The Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 November 17 episode begins with Kanak planning to spoil Gopi’s plan. She tells Gehna to keep an eye on the jyot all night.

Gopi kaka feels lost

Ahem Singh lights akhand jyot. He asks Gopi kaka what is bothering him. Gopi kaka says he feels lost and out of place. Ahem Singh Garodia tells him to meet people and attend Desai family’s dandiya raas. Gopi kaka says he does not attend functions. He asks Ahem Singh to open his cupboard in his room. When he does, Ahem’s ring falls out.

Ahem Singh convinces Gopi kaka for dandiya raas

Gopi kaka says he cannot remember anything about the ring. He puts the ring on Ahem Singh’s finger. Gopi is shocked as she is now married to Jaggi. She removes it and gives it back. Gopi kaka apologises & agrees to go to the dandiya raas with him.

Kanak invites Jaggi

Gopi calls Kokila & tells her that Gopi kaka has agreed. Kanak overhears this and plots against it. Kanak calls Jaggi and invites him to the dandiya raas. She asks Jaggi not to tell Gopi about it and surprises her. Jaggi does so. Gopi thinks that she will update Jaggi about everything soon. Jaggi feels excited about the surprise. Kanak is excited to finally ruin Kokila and Gopi’s plans.

Sagar troubles Gehna late at night again

Gehna thinks she will help Gopi anyhow this time. Sagar arrives and troubles her. Gehna feels violated and scared. Anant enters and asks Sagar what he is doing there. When Sagar asks what Anant is doing there, Anant says he is there to notice how Sagar is always at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Anant questions and warns Sagar

An angry Anant says it is his parent’s big heart that has let Sagar stay in the house still. He warns him to not do something that will make him throw him out of the house. Sagar apologises and leaves. Anant asks Gehna is Sagar troubled her. Gehna keeps quiet. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 plot for the episode ends with Sagar planning to use dandiya raas night to trouble Gehna again.

