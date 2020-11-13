'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Written Update November 12: Kokila And Ahem See Each Other

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode shows Kokila and Ahem come face to face. The Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 November 12 episode begins with Guruji performing puja. He asks for the kamandal to be placed where the prasad is made. Gehna takes it. Kanak gets irked. Guruji tells Praful and Jamuna someone has arrived in their lives who will stay endlessly. He blesses everyone.

Also read: 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Written Update November 10: Gopi Kaka & Anant Meet Again

Guruji gets angry

Gehna comes back. Guruji asks who she is. “Servant,” Hema says. Kanak corrects her saying she’s part of the family. Pankaj says Hema explained it in simpler words. A furious Guruji tells Praful he knows what to interpret and proceeds to leave. Praful asks Hema and Pankaj to apologise to Guruji.

Gehna is destined to be a queen

Guruji blesses Gehna. He says Gehna’s life will change for good after Navratri. She is destined to be royal and a queen. She says her destiny is Praful and Jamuna. Guruji praises her humbleness and simplicity. Guruji asks to continue with the devotion & Anant says Gopi will sing the bhajans.

Also read: 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Written Update For Nov 11: Gopi, Gehna & Anant Join Hands

Sagar adds alcohol in kamandal while Gopi kaka hears Gopi singing

Sagar adds alcohol in kamandal executing Kanak’s plan. Gopi prays to god to help her reunite Ahem and Kokila. Anant and Gehna set up speakers facing the outhouse. They inform Gopi of it. Anant asks Gehna to stay around Kokila so Ahem sees her but Kokila does not see him. Gopi sings and Gopi kaka hears her. Gehna gets Kokila water when she coughs. Gopi kaka gets flashbacks of Gopi. Praful asks Gehna to bring the kamandal. Gehna goes hesitantly. She smells alcohol in the kamandal. Gopi kaka enters. Kokila looks at him with joy. Ahem sees Kokila. Gehna panics how angry Guruji would be if he found alcohol in kamandal.

Also read: 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Written Update | November 9: Anant Declines A Major Job Offer

Kokila tries to remind Ahem of herself

Gopi sees Kokila looking at Ahem but continues singing. Ahem leaves when Kokila tries to get closer. Kokila follows him. Anant and Gopi follow them. Kokila begs him to talk to her. Gopi kaka says he is not Ahem. Kokila saves him from a speeding car. But Gopi kaka keeps walking away. Anant and Gopi look for them. Kokila stops him saying she is his mom. He says he is Gopi kaka & that Gehna knows him. Gopi finds them and asks Kokila to come away from the traffic. Kokila says she will die without Ahem. Gopi kaka tells her to die then.

Also read: 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Written Update November 7: Anant Fights With The Goons

Kokila keeps chasing Gopi kaka, but freezes when a speeding truck approaches her. Gopi kaka pulls her away in time and they fall. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 plot for the episode ends with Kokila asking Ahem if he is okay and Ahem saying, “I am okay mom.”

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.