'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Written Update For Nov 11: Gopi, Gehna & Anant Join Hands

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 November 11 episode kickstarts with a shot of Gopi and Anant. The two are having a conversation and Gopi tells Anant that Kokila will soon meet her son. Anant is confused about how Gopi is so sure but continues to listen to her. Meanwhile, Kanak comes outside and sees Gopi having a conversation with Anant. She gets mad that Gopi is still enjoying herself and decides she will soon expose Gopi. Read ahead to know what happens next in the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode:

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 written update

Then in the next scene, fans see Gehna join Gopi and Anant in their conversation. Gehna tells Gopi that Guruji will arrive soon and that she must take advice from him. Gopi then informs them of the mishap that transpired yesterday due to Kanak. Gehna and Anant both tell her that they support her and that she must not worry.

Morning Pooja

The day ends here and fans see a fresh day in the house unfold. The scene then shifts to the pooja that is taking place. Praful gives money to Sanchi and Piyush and also asks Gehna to take some. But she refuses and says it's not needed. Praful adds that it is just his blessings. Kokila then intervenes and asks Gehna to take the money. She is hesitant but has to take the money in the end due to the pressure. She thanks Praful.

Kokila gets mad at Kanak

The women then start leaving the pooja and Kanak catches up with Kokila. She asks Kokila why she is not mad at Gopi. Kokila asks Kanak to mind her own business and asks her to not get involved in their matter. Kanak adds that Gopi is also meeting some other guy outside the house and hearing this, Kokila leaves. Kanak thinks to herself that she needs to expose Gopi in front of everyone.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 plot

The scene then shifts to Gopi. She tells Anant and Gehna that Kokila must meet her son today. They both agree. Gehna then goes and tells Gopi Kaka that he must not leave the house today but matters get even more complicated. In the end scene, fans see Sagar trying to mix alcohol into Guruji's pot of water but gets caught.

