'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Written Update November 16: Kanak Realises Gopi Kaka Is Ahem

The Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 November 16 episode begins with guruji telling Jamuna that someone must do a 'jaagran' and keep the Ashtami 'akhand jyot' lit till the Ram Navami puja. Kanak offers to do the jaagran with Praful & Jamuna's permission and they allow her. Even Guruji gives her his blessings. Hema asks Kanak why she did not tell her about this. Kanak says she will execute this herself as Hema, Chetan and Pankaj fail all her plans.

Also read: 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Written Update November 10: Gopi Kaka & Anant Meet Again

Gehna designs Gopi's lehenga

Gopi describes her lehenga to Gehna. Gehna finishes sketching & shows Gopi. Gopi says it looks the same. Kokila tells Anant how thankful she is to Gehna for saving Ahem 5 years back. She says Gehna is a blessing to the Desai family and one cannot be angry at a blessing. Anant agrees to this and calms down. Kokila leaves. Gehna tells Gopi that the lehenga will be ready by morning. Gopi asks why she plans on staying up all night for the Ashtami akhand jyot, Gehna says she wants to make up for the recent mistakes.

Also read: 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Written Update | November 9: Anant Declines A Major Job Offer

Kanak taunts Gopi and Kokila

Kokila enters and likes the sketch too. Kokila permits Gopi to visit the outhouse one last time when asked. Kanak enters and asks Gehna if she would alter her lehenga by next day. Kanak asks Gopi why she never talks about her husband and if they had fought. Gopi turns to answer but Kokila stops her. Kokila gives her a stern reply instead. Kanak apologises and asks Kokila for her blessings for the jaagran. Kokila warns her to never taunt her again.

Also read: 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Written Update For Nov 11: Gopi, Gehna & Anant Join Hands

Kanak plots to find out what Gopi is up to from Hetal

Kanak meets Hetal and Urmila in the lawn. Hema distracts Urmila with ice cream. Kanak chats with Hetal. She says she was sad knowing Ahem died. Hetal describes in detail how loving Ahem and Kokila’s relationship was. Hetal shows Kanak Ahem’s photo. Kanak thinks he is Jaggi. Hetal corrects her. Hetal says their lives restarted when Jaggi entered their lives. Gopi started living her life when Jaggi and Gopi got married.

Also read: 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Written Update November 12: Kokila And Ahem See Each Other

Ahem Singh bids Gopi kaka goodbye

Kanak asks Hetal if she can send one memory of their beautiful family to her own phone. Hetal agrees. Kanak realises that Gopi kaka is Ahem. Gopi kaka ponders over thoughts of Kokila. Gopi visits him as Ahem Singh. Gopi kaka scolds him as he had disappeared. Ahem Singh talks in riddles and says he leaves tomorrow. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 plot for the episode ends when Gopi kaka says he will miss him.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.