'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Promo Triggers Hilarious Meme Fest; See Posts

Saath Nibhana Saathiya is all set to return to television with a second season and the reactions have led to a meme fest on the Internet. Most of the users have been of the opinion that a second instalment is not what people were looking for. Snips from Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 promo, featuring Devoleena Bhattacharjee, have been used by various social media pages to come up with something creative and hilarious.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 memes

The latest promo of Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 has triggered a bunch of hilarious memes on social media. Most of these memes indicate that the audience is not quite welcoming towards the second instalment of the show. A few memes on the topic were quick to go viral for their hilarious nature.

Internet users have also been making fun of Star Plus’ business strategy as they jumped at a given opportunity in time. A few other memes also speak about musician Yashraj Mukhte as he was the creator of ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ rap. Have a look at a few memes doing the rounds across social media platforms here.

When I thought 2020 can't get any worse.. Thn #SaathNibhanaSaathiya2 came. pic.twitter.com/xFT4p66CVT — Nupur Bansal🔥🔥 (@nups_lostsoul) September 1, 2020

#SaathNibhanaSaathiya2

Who is excited, no one, 2020 is worst year, and you add anather problem. pic.twitter.com/lT2rWHBKje — sanskari_baccha (@sanskari_hu_007) September 1, 2020

The way #SaathNibhanaSaathiya2 's makers took the rosoda meme seriously, I wish my crush could also take me just a bit serious of it :'( — Gunjan Melwani✨ (@MelwaniGunjan) September 1, 2020

The makers decided to come up with the second season of Saath Nibhana Saathiya after the show gained unexpected popularity owing to the viral rap song by Yashraj Mukhate. The musician took a dramatic scene with the characters Kokilaben, Rashi, and Gopi Bahu, and gave it a musical twist with a catchy melody and energetic beats.

In the video, Kokilaben was seen grilling Gopi bahu regarding a kitchen mishap that happened in the Modi household. After much interrogation, Kokilaben gets it out of Gopi bahu that her cousin and sister-in-law, Rashi, was the one to plot out the hideous incident. The scene features dramatic expressions and gestures which made the video even more fun.

Read Devoleena Bhattacharjee As Gopi Bahu Makes Grand Entry In 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Promo

Also read Kokilaben Meme And Other Templates That Were All Over The Internet This Week

The ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’ rap video went viral on social media within hours of its release and ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ became the new rhetorical burning question. A number of Bollywood celebrities also shared, commented, and took inspiration from the creative piece, giving it more outreach on social media.

Read Rupal Patel Clears Air Around Returning As Kokilaben On 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2'

Also read Which Character Suits Your Personality The Most- Kokilaben, Rashi, Or Gopi? Take The Quiz

Image Courtesy: Still From YouTube (Starplus)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.