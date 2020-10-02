'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2's Sneha Jain A.k.a. Gehna Deleted Her Insta Handle, Here's Why

Star Plus’ hit show Saath Nibhana Saathiya is returning to the small screen with a brand new season. Along with the new season, the show is also introducing a new character named Gehna, played by actor Sneha Jain. Reportedly, Sneha has deleted her Instagram account to look more convincing for her role on the show. Find out more details about Sneha Jain’s role here.

Actor Sneha Jain deletes Instagram account for her role

The ongoing pandemic led to many TV shows and movies to stop their production. But now, since the lockdown restrictions have been eased, many production houses are resuming their shoots. Many shows are returning to the small screen with their brand new episodes. Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 is one of these shows.

Recently, the daily soap fans even received a promo for the new season. The new promo shows Gopi Bahu (Devoleena Bhattacharjee) introducing a new character named Gehna. According to this Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 promo, Gehna is new house help. This role is being portrayed by actor Sneha Jain.

According to Spotboye’s report, Sneha Jain deleted her Instagram account for this role. The report states that Sneha Jain chose to delete her account after the show’s producer Rashmi Sharma told her to do so. Furthermore, Sneha was told to delete this account to look more convincing in her role as a house help. The showrunners also wanted Sneha's character to be relatable as a house help who is ill-treated by her employers.

Before deleting the Instagram account, Sneha Jain reportedly had thousands of followers. She also had several pictures of herself in various casual and fashionable looks. These pictures were extremely different from her current look shown in the Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 promo. It will be interesting to see when Sneha Jain returns to the social media platform after deleting the account due to her new role.

Moving on, apart from Sneha Jain, actor Harsh Nagar is also joining the Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 cast. For Sneha Jain, Gehna’s role will mark her debut on the small screen whereas for Harsh Nagar this will be his second role. Harsh previously played the role of Kartik in a show titled Kartik Purnima. Nagar’s old show, unfortunately, went off-air during the lockdown.

